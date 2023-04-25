Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan flyover to be ready by July: Atishi

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi reviewed construction work at the Sarai Kale Khan flyover on Tuesday and said it will be operational by the end of July. Officials said the work is currently about a month ahead of schedule and 80% complete. The new flyover will create a signal-free corridor at the Sarai Kale Khan t-junction on Ring Road, relieving traffic woes for commuters travelling from ITO to Ashram.

PWD minister Atishi inspects the under-construction flyover at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Atishi said that the 643-metre-long three-lane flyover, which will be parallel to the existing one from Ashram to ITO, will reduce 5 tonne carbon dioxide emissions daily, and save ₹19 crore for the government annually.

“The new flyover will create a signal-free corridor at the Sarai Kale Khan t-junction on Ring Road, saving time and reducing fuel consumption. The flyover construction will reduce 5 tonne carbon dioxide emissions daily, and ₹19 crore will be saved annually in the process. This way, the cost of the project will be covered in just 2.5 years. I have asked officials to expedite construction and have the flyover ready by July,” said Atishi.

The PWD minister added that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest traffic hotspots in Delhi and the volume of vehicles is expected to rise as it becomes a multimodal transport hub.

The area already has a railway station, a Metro station, an ISBT, and a bus terminal in its vicinity, and a rapid rail transit system is also coming up near Sarai Kale Khan.

The area has an existing three-lane flyover for commuters travelling from Ashram to ITO. However, due to the high volume of vehicles and a traffic light on the opposite route, commuters face long traffic jams. Another cause for traffic congestion in the area is the ongoing RRTS construction work and merging traffic from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The new flyover is expected to reduce traffic coming from ITO as well as Noida and Ghaziabad, going towards Ashram by making it a signal-free stretch.

Officials said that the ongoing work also includes widening and beautifying the existing road and improving pedestrian footpaths, drainage system, and road safety fixtures. The work started around July last year.

