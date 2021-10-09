Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s south civic body inspects 807 sites, finds 100 mosquito breeding spots
delhi news

Delhi’s south civic body inspects 807 sites, finds 100 mosquito breeding spots

Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

With dengue cases rising in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted a drive in schools and malls falling under its jurisdiction on Friday to check for mosquito breeding. The civic body said of the total 807 sites inspected, mosquito breeding was found in 100 spots, and 71 notices and 19 challans have been issued so far.

A senior official from the public health department said action against the schools and malls was taken under the Delhi Municipal Corporations Act’s Malaria and vector borne disease bye-laws (1975). “During the drive, the department inspected 807 sites, of which 100 were found to be breeding mosquitoes,” said the official.

The schools where mosquito breeding was found are in Manglapuri, Kakrola, Dwarka Sector 6, Gopal Nagar, Sainik Enclave Part-2, RK Puram Sector 8, Vikaspuri, Vasant Kunj and Greater Kailash while malls in Dwarka Sector-14, Dwarka Sector-7, Panchsheel Vihar and Chirag Dilli were found to be breeding mosquitoes, said an official statement from the civic body.

Delhi has registered 341 dengue cases, 113 malaria cases and 56 chikungunya cases so far this year. Mosquito breeding has been found in more than 1.33 lakh houses and sites across the three civic bodies this year.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) also held a special house meeting on vector-borne diseases on Friday. The municipal councilLors gave their suggestions for the prevention of vector-borne diseases and reviewed the measures being taken by the public health department of the corporation.

