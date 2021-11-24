Delhi’s south civic body to set up two ‘waste to wonder’ parks at Jangpura and ITO

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday proposed to set up two parks at Jangpura and ITO on the lines of their waste to wonder park at Sarai Kale Khan and a bird and animal hospital in Vasant Kunj.

The proposals were a part of the civic body’s budget that was presented by commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Tuesday.

Bharti announced that in order to mark the 75th year of Independence, a plan has been made to develop Bollywood Park and Shahidi Park on the lines of Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. Upcoming Bharat Darshan Park features 21 replicas of Indian monuments which have been developed using metal scrap.

Since the SDMC coffers are already in distress, Bharti said the new projects will be financed by funds from CSR (corporate social responsibility) and on the public-private partnership model. He added that 483 square metre plot has been allocated in Vasant Kunj for the bird and animal hospital.

A senior official from the horticulture department said the Bollywood Park in Jangpura will focus on ”the history of the film industry” and the Shahidi Park will showcase themes from India’s freedom movement. “Instead of just using metal scrap like in the waste to wonder park, these parks will use glass, plastic and construction waste to recreate scenes, statues and art installations,” the official said.

The civic body has also proposed to set up four centres to address the needs of special children. “These centres will focus on the needs and R&D for projects related to children with special needs. We have also sent the requisition for hiring 386 special educators,” he added.

The south corporation is also developing an online learning management system which will co-ordinate online classes, details of students, health tracking, and learning progress.

Bharti said tenders for the construction of a parking lots that can accommodate 238 cars in GK-2, 81 vehicles in Amar Colony (Lajpat Nagar) and 225 cars near Punjabi Bagh Cremation Centre will be issued shortly. He added that two new automated parking sites will be developed at Punjabi Bagh Club Road and B-1 block Janakpuri.

A total outlay of ₹4,911.75 crore, 26.9% has been reserved for sanitation services. The budget proposes to expand the capacity of plastic waste disposal plant in Dwarka, which has been constructed with the help of UNDP, from existing 5 TPD (tonnes per day) to 50 TDP. A material recovery facility (MRF) with the capacity of 100 TDP will also be set up in Raghubir Nagar area.

However, the financial challenges before the corporation and the cash crunch has also led to non-implementation of several announcements from last year’s approved budget which include restarting subsidised meal scheme Atal Aahar Yojana, doorstep collection of property taxes, upgrade of toilet complexes, and addition of new community halls in 49 wards, among other announcements. A senior SDMC official said in order to negotiate around the financial constraints, most of the projects being undertaken currently are based on public private partnership or CSR model.

