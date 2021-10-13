Delhi: SDMC fines 65 lakh from 72 entities for violation of pollution norms

New Delhi: In a crackdown against violators of pollution norms issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the building department of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has fined nearly ₹65 lakh from 72 companies, builders and owners, civic officials said.

Among them are projects carried out by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) which was fined ₹5 lakh , said an SDMC spokesperson who asked not to be named.

“Further, few projects within the premises of IIT Delhi were also found violating the DPCC guidelines, following which we imposed a total fine of ₹20 lakh on the institute. Another project near the Safdarjung Hospital has also been imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh. Challans have also been issued against some private builders and owners, after they were found violating the DPCC norms,” he said.

IIT-Delhi director Prof V Ramgopal Rao said he was not aware of the any action. “They may have fined the contractors, not IIT. We don’t violate any norms,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rai further said many hot spots are being kept under constant surveillance and higher officials of the building department are monitoring them.

“The measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), as issued by the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority, are also being enforced in this connection. The officials are also keeping strict vigil on all such under-construction sites,” he said.