Delhi: SDMC launches drive to check mosquito breeding sites in schools, malls
The civic body found mosquito breeding on premises of nearly 100 establishments. Officials said 71 notices and 19 challans were issued to them under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and other Mosquito Borne Diseases) Bye-Laws, 1975
SDMC has also put up 200 banners, pasted 2,371 stickers and distributed 10,106 handbills in an effort to spread awareness about vector-borne diseases. (Picture for representation only/Burhaan Kinu-HT Archive)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 08:35 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: In order to check the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya in schools and malls, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) inspected 807 schools and malls in its four zones on Thursday and Friday, officials aware of the matter said.

The civic body found mosquito breeding on premises of nearly 100 establishments. Officials said 71 notices and 19 challans were issued to them under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and other Mosquito Borne Diseases) Bye-Laws, 1975.

SDMC’s additional municipal health officer (AMHO), Dr Lallan Ram Verma, said mosquito breeding was found in schools at Manglapuri, Kakrola, Dwarka, Gopal Nagar, Sainik Enclave, RK Puram, Vikaspuri, Vasant Kunj and Greater Kailash areas. “The malls, where mosquito breeding was found, are located in Dwarka, Panchsheel Vihar and Chirag Delhi. The public health department has also been running an awareness drive on radio, in newspapers, and through SMSes,” he said.

Verma said, “In order to make people aware, the department has also put up 200 banners, pasted 2,371 stickers and has distributed 10,106 handbills.”

