Delhi: Son killed in hit-and-run, ex-soldier on hunt for missing car, and justice

A 52-year-old retired army man has been running from pillar to post to find the vehicle suspected to have hit and killed his son, a security manager at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in an accident in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri a month ago.

Retired Naib Subedar Bal Mukund Choubey, a native of Bihar’s Buxar, has collected troves of documents, has combed the accident site alone in search of footage, implored 10 different police officials to help him and written four applications — all with the goal of tracking down the car that hit the bike his son was riding, or some clue to guide him to the identity of the person driving that vehicle.

“I didn’t see any other option than to go look for clues myself. I have been a government servant. I am not going to fight with anyone physically. But I’ll write to everyone possible for help. Eventually, I think I’ll have to knock the doors of court if my son’s accident case is not investigated properly,” he said.

Bashishth Mani Choubey, 32, who worked for a private firm as a security manager at AIIMS, completed his shift and was on his way home on a motorbike after dropping his colleague in Saket when the hit and run accident took place between 11:30pm and 12:30am in the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

“The friend told us later that the bike was his, and because it was late, he had asked Bashishth to use the bike to go home,” Choubey said.

Bashishth’s autopsy was conducted on March 31 and the body was taken to Bihar for last rites. His father returned to Delhi on April 21 to seek closure and to find out the person who hit the bike his son was riding. Another important reason for him to find the vehicle is compensation to help run Bashishth’s family - wife and two daughters, 2 and 5 years old.Officials said that while the case can be built without finding the offending vehicle, it is stronger if found.

Narrating his ordeal, Choubey said he reached out to the investigating officer but was asked to come a day later. He then went to spot on Ghitorni road in search of footage on April 21.

“I went around 5pm and searched till late night. We found there is a camera to track traffic violation at a spot very close to the spot. There was another on the property of a Sashastra Seema Bal office close by and several cameras installed at the shops which cover the road,” he said, while showing a piece of paper with detailed locations of the cameras on the stretch.

The next day, Choubey took the list to the police station, where he met senior officers but was allegedly told they “found nothing” yet. Choubey said the attitude of officers was “casual”.

“They told us to go look for the footage ourselves and sent a constable with us, who was least bothered,” the bereaved father said.

Disappointed, he went to meet the district’s additional deputy commissioner and shared his experience. “He heard me with patience and also made a few calls,” Choubey said. The investigating officer was subsequently changed.

However, when Choubey called the new investigator, he also said he was in court and didn’t have time. The officer has asked the father to meet him on Tuesday, Choubey said.

“CCTV cameras on the stretch have been checked and the IO has also been changed,” a senior police officer aware of the developments said, declining to be named. “Unfortunately, investigators have found no clues yet.”

Choubey said it’s important to find the offending vehicle so they can build a strong case for Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal (MACT) and also seek compensation from the insurance company of the offending vehicle. “He has left behind two daughters and my earnings are not enough,” he said. “For us, this money will be very important.”

A police officer explained the role of investigation in accident cases for claims and said police makes the report that goes to MACT. While the case can be built without finding the offending vehicle, it is stronger if the vehicle is found, he said.

“I have served the country for 28 years. My father has served the country and retired as subedar. I have received a letter of appreciation from the President,” Choubey said. “It’s extremely disappointing to see how my son’s death is being treated.”