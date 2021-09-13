Delhi: Two snake charmers held for robbing man in a car, police say they threatened victim with serpents

New Delhi: The city police on Monday said that they have arrested two of the three snake charmers who used the serpents to allegedly threaten and rob a gold ring from a man in a car in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar last week. Police said they recovered two snakes from the men, who belong to the “Sapeda gang”, adding that they are on the lookout for a third associate who is still absconding.

Police identified the suspects as Gautam (22) and Gagan (19), adding that the former was previously involved in three robberies committed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Mukherjee Nagar police station in 2019 and 2020. Both are residents of Indira Vikas Colony in Mukherjee Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that on September 6, three men with snakes in baskets approached a 29-year-old IT professional, Akshat Jangotra, when he had stopped his car in Kingsway Camp area while on his way to office in Pitampura from Nehru Vihar.

As Jangotra pulled down the window, the three men allegedly threw the snakes on him and threatened him.

They allegedly robbed Jangotra of his gold ring and fled with the snakes. Though Jangotra tried to chase them, he told police that the suspects allegedly brandished blades and threatened to kill him.

A case of robbery was registered on Jangotra’s complaint.

“We identified the suspects through our human intelligence network and arrested two of them from their home on Sunday. Two snakes that they had used in the crime were also rescued. The snakes will be handed over to the wildlife department,” said Rangnani.