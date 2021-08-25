Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: A family man
delhi news

Delhiwale: A family man

The roof in Mr Ram’s home is very low; it’s impossible to stand up straight. He is sitting crosslegged by the entrance, watching the empty road.
By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:40 AM IST
This late afternoon Mr Ram is alone in his Delhi home.(Mayank Austen Soofi)

It’s Raksha Bandhan festival and Parash Ram is wondering what if he were in his village in Lalitpur, MP, this day. “My sister, Preeti, would have tied rakhi on my wrist.” After a pause, he says—“I’ve a big family but I’m lonely. They are all in the village.”

This late afternoon Mr Ram is alone in his Delhi home. It is a roadside camp, in a neighbourhood lined with gleaming apartment complexes. Mr Ram’s home is transitory, he informs. A labourer, his address keeps shifting, depending on the assignment he gets from his “thekedar,” the contractor. Currently, he is a “water pump operator.” Pointing to a machine parked across the road, he says his “duty” is to start it each time the road gets flooded during the monsoon showers, whether it be midday or midnight. “The machine quickly drains away the rainwater.”

The roof in Mr Ram’s home is very low; it’s impossible to stand up straight. He is sitting crosslegged by the entrance, watching the empty road. His pink chappals are lying beside his bare feet, on the footpath. The white bed-sheet spread across the floor is perfectly ironed. It turns out to be a “tirpal”, a plastic awning.

RELATED STORIES

All homes show at least some trappings of daily living. But this residence is completely empty. Where’s the dinner plate, the towel, the tooth brush? Mr Ram smiles. He says two of his colleagues who work with the same contractor but are busy in other assignments keep all his things with them. They are currently residing under a flyover, nearby, where the water supply and bathroom facility is more easily accessible. Mr Ram walks to these colleagues twice a day for the meals that they quickly cook together. His clothes too are with them.

This afternoon the sky is clear of rain clouds. The road is dry. “My duniya (world) is in my village—my eldest brother Dhani Ram; my younger brother Mohan; my sister Preeti is married with two children; my wife Gayatri with our two daughters—Sanskriti and… the other one has no name, she is four months old.”

He talked to his sister the previous evening on mobile phone. “I’ll visit the family after the rains… I’ll then celebrate Rakhsha Bandhan with Preeti.” While sharing the travel plans, Mr Ram’s face breaks into a smile. He now gets up and stretches out his arms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man shot dead at Dwarka restaurant, hunt on for two assailants

No more curbs on operational hours, restaurants, markets hope to recoup losses

Seeking restrictions on drinking age akin to living in ivory tower: Delhi govt

Woman who immolated self near Supreme Court, dies
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP