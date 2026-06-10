Delhiwale: An ode to Hero Hiralal

The first thing a passenger notices in the auto rickshaw is that this is no ordinary Delhi auto. It sustains a sprawling world. Rajesh Sinha, aka Raj Bhai (that’s the name grandly displayed on the auto), has been driving on Delhi roads for more than a decade. The vehicle is a 2015 model, but Raj Bhai calls it “tiptop”. (HT Photo)

The auto has two fans, a small LED television, a mirror on the ceiling, a rear-view camera, charging points for mobile phones, free Wi-Fi for passengers, a stack of tissue paper, a couple of newspapers, a pen, mineral water bottles, and the national flag. The back bears a photo poster of the driver himself.

Rajesh Sinha, aka Raj Bhai (that’s the name grandly displayed on the auto), has been driving on Delhi roads for more than a decade. The vehicle is a 2015 model, but Raj Bhai calls it “tiptop”.

He says he has spent 1.5 lakh rupees on upgrading the auto, almost as much as the cost of an auto itself. “Other auto drivers call me pagal,” he says, ferrying a passenger along Mehrauli-Gurugram Road this miserably hot evening. “They ask why I spend so much money on my auto when earnings are so tight.”

The answer goes back to a film he watched decades ago in Hyderabad. It was Hero Hiralal. In the film, the title character is an auto rickshaw driver.

“Hero Hiralal had style,” Raj Bhai says. “The kerchief around his neck. The black sunglasses. He had decorated his auto also in style.”

The film has stayed with him. “It lives in my heart,” he says. “I decided that if I ever owned an auto, I would decorate it in Hero Hiralal style.”

The film is a constant reference point in Raj Bhai’s life. After his father’s death, when our protagonist was still very young, he came unaccompanied to Delhi from Bihar by train with a kerchief tied around his neck, copying Hero Hiralal’s style. He first worked as a helper in a New Friends Colony “kothi.” He was briefly a rickshaw puller, too.

Over the years, Raj Bhai slowly built the auto he had dreamed of as a boy, that young chap who had found his sense of purpose after watching the aforementioned film. Today, he believes he has become the character who inspired him. “I am Hero Hiralal,” he says.

His story is not yet complete. “I still have to make a big name for myself. I’m not giving up.”