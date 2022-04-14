Delhiwale: Delhi’s James Joyce Tower
8 am, Thursday; 16 June, 1904. Place: Martello Tower. City: Dublin, Ireland.
This is the opening scene of James Joyce’s Ulysses. This year, the modernist novel is celebrating its 100th anniversary of publication. Though only about a single day, the novel is notorious for being extremely difficult (sample a random line: “Listen: a fourworded wavespeech: seeesoo, hrss, rsseeiss, ooos.”). Most readers are said to give up by the third chapter (called the ‘episode’ by snobbish Joyceans).
But, you can cheat your way to celebrate this book, widely acknowledged as the greatest novel of the 20th Century. Whether you live in Delhi, or Gurugram, or Ghaziabad, just head to Martello Tower. Not the one in Dublin, but the one closer home, on Ansari Road.
Delhi and Dublin share this same piece of relic due to a common misfortune — both lands were colonised by the British.
The two towers take their name and design from a 16th Century fortress in the Mediterranean island of Corsica. The Brits raised these Martellos across their empire. In Dublin, they built the aforementioned tower in 1804, on a coastline gnawed by the Irish Sea, to pre-empt invasion by Napoleonic forces. In Delhi, they built these same towers along the demolished wall of Shahjahanabad, after crushing the Uprising of 1857, to pre-empt further uprisings.
The Ansari Road Martello is connected to the remains of the Old Delhi wall by a narrow stone bridge, which lies broken exactly where it should have touched the tower. A drain flows underneath. This afternoon, white cranes are seen by the dirty water. The place is eerily quiet. Standing beside the tower, a Joycean adventurer ought to launch into the formidable novel by reading its first page aloud, the events of which unfold inside another similar tower. This has to be the only way for Ulysses readers in Delhi to get physically close to the novel’s Dublin.
Joyce once said he wants to give a picture of his Dublin so complete that “if the city one day suddenly disappeared from Earth, it could be reconstructed out of my book.” One day, if any ambitious writer aims to do that to Delhi, they might consider starting their book’s first ‘episode’ set at this spot on Ansari Road.
PS: The tower in Dublin is now known as James Joyce Tower & Museum.
-
8 men nabbed for vandalising CM’s residence get bail
The Delhi high court has granted bail to eight people accused of vandalising chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area, saying that their continued judicial custody is not called for only because some investigations are pending. On April 4, a trial court had denied bail to the accused saying that “prima facie it is clear that their fundamental right to peacefully protest is exceeded by them knowingly and intentionally”.
-
Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO's letter to the education department said. Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
-
Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration
Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people. Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.
-
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
-
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics