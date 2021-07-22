Delhiwale: Her idea of happiness

The rain has stopped and the evening sky is looking like an inverted golden bowl. Divya Babu is enjoying this magical sight perched far above the wet earth mired in flooded underpasses and traffic jams—on the balcony of her 30th floor apartment in Gurugram’s Sector 54. “The sky is straight out of a Turner watercolour,” she says (the above photo was clicked by her husband Sanjay Arora last evening).

A watercolour/pencil artist, photographer and “a mother of one”, the high-altitude woman agreed to exploit her balcony me-time by answering the Proust Questionnaire in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore citizens’ distinct experiences.

Your main fault

Professional procrastinator

Your idea of happiness

Pre-Covid times

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

Losing people I love

Where would you like to live?

The place doesn’t matter, the people around me do

Your favourite colour and flower

Purple, Hibiscus

Your favourite prose authors

Keeps changing! Listing the last few I read —Jhumpa Lahiri, Margaret Atwood and Rohinton Mistry

Your favourite painters

Frida Kahlo

Your heroes/heroines in real life

My daughter and kids all over who are braving their childhood being taken away from them by this lockdown life

What characters in history do you most dislike?

Churchill

Your heroines in World history

All the unnamed women who fought both quietly and vociferously to bring us to the point we are today, where we have the right to make our own choices

Your favourite food and drink

My mother’s prawn curry, ginger chai on a rainy day (specifically on a rainy day—it just tastes different)

Your favourite names

Samairaa, my daughter’s name. It is of Persian origin and means ‘enchanting’

What do you hate the most?

Dishonesty and pompousness

The military event you admire the most

I can’t say I admire the idea of a military event at all!

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

Singing

What is your present state of mind?

Scared for the world but thankful to be surrounded by the people I love

Faults for which you have the most tolerance

Ignorance, because it is bliss