Delhiwale: ‘I’m fearless’

Salman, as he introduces himself rather reluctantly, is almost entirely hidden behind a huge pile of vegetables. He has parked his veggie cart in an Old Delhi street, opposite a perfume shop. The lane is relatively quiet this afternoon. In fact, things are moving so slowly that Salman seems to be dozing off, with his arms resting lazily on a mound of phool gobhis. There being no customers for the moment, Salman, 22, gamely agrees to become a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore the citizens’ distinct experiences. Amused by the questions, the young man responds to some of them almost instantly. With others, he takes his time, thinking for long before making a considered reply. But soon customers start trooping in, and his thought process is frequently interrupted by shoppers coming over to get baingan, aloo, hari mirchi, neembu, pyaz and whatever else is on his cart. Curiously, the cart has the name Saleem painted on it. “Saleem is the cart owner,” Salman explains.

Your favourite names

Aamir, Samir, Sameera, Aamna.

What do you hate the most?

Karela.

Your favourite virtue or the principal aspect of your personality

I’m fearless.

Your favourite qualities in a man

He should never admit defeat.

Your favourite qualities in a woman

She should look after her family well.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

To help each other whenever needed.

Your main fault

I have no fault.

Your favourite occupation

Playing cricket.

Your idea of happiness

Talking to mummy in Lucknow on WhatsApp video.

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

To again have a lockdown.

If not yourself, who would you be?

I am what I want to be. I wanted to sell vegetables. So I’m here. I have no majboori (compulsion) to live in Delhi. I can leave it whenever I wish to.

Where would you like to live?

Lucknow, my home town. I go there whenever the mood strikes.

Your favourite colour and flower

Black, Lotus.

Your favourite bird

Baaz.

Your favourite music

Bhojpuri songs.

Your heroes/heroines in real life

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif.

Your favourite food and drink

Arbi Gosht, Thumbs Up.

Your motto in life

Stay fearless.

