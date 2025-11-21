Delhiwale: Into a rose man’s heart

It is late night. Syed Shahnawaz is manning the rose stall at the historic Sufi shrine of Hazrat Sarmad Shahid in Old Delhi. Following some small talk on the winter chill, he graciously agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Syed Shahnawaz is manning the rose stall at the historic Sufi shrine of Hazrat Sarmad Shahid in Old Delhi. (HT)

Your favourite flower.

Red rose.

Your favourite occupation.

This rose stall belongs to my baap-dada-pardada (forefathers). For centuries, pilgrims have been buying roses from us to offer at the dargah. I continue the tradition by attending to it for a few hours daily. But my main business is selling fancy lights. My shop is at Bhagirath Place in Chandni Chowk. I feel most satisfied when I’m in my shop, building relationships with clients, and making plans to grow the business.

Your favourite qualities in a man.

The ability to talk with tehzeeb (courtesy).

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

The ability to understand her husband.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Their readiness to help me in difficult times. One day, my scooty’s tyre punctured on Geeta Colony flyover. I called my friend Riyazuddin for help. He immediately arrived on his scooty, all the way from Daryaganj.

Your main fault.

I keep watching reels on my mobile at night, and sleep only by three or four in the morning. Not a good habit.

Your idea of happiness.

When I see my wife, Mehwish, chatting with my mother, Kishwar Jahan.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

Discord in the family, such as between a brother and sister, or a husband and wife.

Where would you like to live?

In a house surrounded by greenery, where I would sit every morning with a cup of chai made by my mother. But I live in Old Delhi’s Kala Mahal—all streets, no trees.

Your heroes in real life.

My papa, Muhammed Sikander. I learned about asal zindagi (real life) from him. He lies buried in Dili Gate qabristan.

Your favourite names

Shayan, meaning brave. It is my son’s name.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

When I’m not given respect. When acquaintances don’t greet me in functions.

Your motto in life.

Work hard, earn well, keep the family happy, respect other people’s time.