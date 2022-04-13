Delhiwale: New outlooks in an old city
Seasoned machines clog the space of a small room. Their owner is sitting in between. Dressed in a blue pathani suit and mustard green topi, Mehboob Ilahi is finishing his lunch (this encounter unfolded just before the start of the fasting month of Ramzan).
In his early 70s, his serene face with a long white beard now gazes out into the street at Gali Qasim Jan in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran. Turning towards the equipment in his chamber, he says “These are karahi (embroidery) machines…each machine has more than 300 parts, and I make one of those parts.” He then points at a school stationary shop across the street: “My son’s business.” The frail figure smiles, shaking his head, and says in a low voice, “My son didn’t follow his father’s trade, the way I didn’t follow my father’s.”
Although this shop was founded by his ‘walid saheb’ (father) Rahman Ilahi back in 1950, Mehboob Ilahi explains that his father used to do embroidery in this same space, aided by a karahi machine. He, on the other hand, helps make that same machine. The venerable man dives into his eventful past. “All parents want their children to establish themselves after their own way of living, but I wanted to do something different.”
So, he went to “machine master” Ustad Hamid in adjacent Lal Kuan to help launch his new career. Absentmindedly fiddling with his mobile phone that is hanging around his neck, Mehboob observes that “every work has its utaar-chadhav (ups and downs)… I felt my father’s embroidery work was not giving as much earning as he deserved, so I chose an area that appeared to be more promising.”
Years later, this same approach was chosen by his son Muhammed Atesham , who opened his stationary shop 20 years ago. Coming over to give his father the post-lunch chai, Atesham talks of the greater viability of his business, “considering that there is more than one school in the area.”
Talking of his own two young children, he wonders “who knows what they will do… Maybe they will settle abroad.” That indeed would be a serious rapture in the story of this family, as they have been living in Ballimaran for around 300 years.
Nevertheless, this afternoon, the world seems sturdy as Mehboob Ilahi lies down for a siesta. “Change comes so slowly that we don’t realise when halaat starts to change,” he says, before dozing off.
-
30 shanties gutted in Kathputli Colony
At least 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi's Kathputli Colony on Tuesday afternoon. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames and the fire department later clarified that there was no casualty or injury in the blaze. Fire at Ram Lal Anand college Another fire was reported from Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi's University's south campus on Tuesday morning.
-
Centre tells Sujan Singh Park firm to pay ₹564cr
The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) last week issued another demand notice to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the managers of Sujan Singh Park estate near Khan Market, asking it to clear dues amounting to ₹564.09 crore, said three senior ministry officials aware of the development.
-
City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B. R Ambedkar.
-
Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.
-
Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM
Announcing the Delhi government's plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government's ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.
