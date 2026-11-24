It is early Monday morning, a day before the urs, or death anniversary, of Mai Sahiba. Her dargah is tucked beside Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid. For Sufis, the death marks union with God, which is why the urs is a happy birthday kind of celebration.

This Monday morning, the first fakeers to arrive are lying on mats around the courtyard tree. more less

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For most of the year, this tiny shrine stays deserted, though it stands in a super-crowded portion of the Walled City. This morning, you have to watch where you put your feet.

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The dargah is green; the walls pale, the doors darker. Even the trunk of the courtyard tree is painted green, with strings of green and purple lights running through its branches. Inside the shrine’s otherwise austere chamber, loops of yellow garlands are presently hanging over three graves. On the middle grave, little stones weigh down an a green chadar strewn with white flowers. The stone at its head bears the name Fatima.

Mai Sahiba means “esteemed maa.” The Mai Sahiba buried here is believed to have been the muhboli mother of Sufi mystic Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki. His historic shrine is in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

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{{^usCountry}} The urs gentry here consist almost entirely of fakeers, with stones and pendants around their necks and very many rings on very many fingers. They come from different towns. Last year, hundreds sat together in this little courtyard, each fakeer was looking so akela. Then the qawwalis came on over the screechy speaker, and they began swaying together, but not in sync. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The urs gentry here consist almost entirely of fakeers, with stones and pendants around their necks and very many rings on very many fingers. They come from different towns. Last year, hundreds sat together in this little courtyard, each fakeer was looking so akela. Then the qawwalis came on over the screechy speaker, and they began swaying together, but not in sync. {{/usCountry}}

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The day after the urs, the fakeers will leave this Old Delhi shrine for Matka Pir’s dargah near Purana Qila. From there they will go to the dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Central Delhi. His mother, another Mai Sahiba, lies buried near IIT Delhi. After a few days of visiting shrines in Delhi, traditionally known as the city of 22 Sufi masters, the fakeers will set out on foot for their final destination—the Sufi town of Ajmer in Rajasthan. The urs of Ajmer’s great saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti falls early next month.

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On Tuesday night, (which is tonight for you, dear reader) the courtyard in this Purani Dilli shrine will fill up with pilgrims for the urs. The qawwali will begin around midnight. The chillum will pass from one fakeer to another, and the singing will carry through the city’s cold smoggy air into the lanes nearby. But this Monday morning, the first fakeers to arrive are lying on mats around the courtyard tree. Asleep under blankets. See photo.