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Delhiwale: The Meharchand eclecticism

Consider these 4pm scenes from a Wednesday afternoon

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 08:11 AM IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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Consider these 4pm scenes from a Wednesday afternoon. Mounds of gravel are spilling onto the footpath. Long metal sariyas are lying along the ground, as sweating labourers bend over them on a rainless monsoon afternoon. Yellow cement sacks and stacks of bricks occupy space meant for pedestrians. A bench sits marooned among bricks and rubble. And no passerby appears surprised.

Over the years, almost every visit to Central Delhi’s Meharchand Market feels as though it is undergoing some or the other sort of renovation, and no one knows when it will end. (HT Photo)
Over the years, almost every visit to Central Delhi’s Meharchand Market feels as though it is undergoing some or the other sort of renovation, and no one knows when it will end. (HT Photo)

Over the years, almost every visit to Central Delhi’s Meharchand Market feels as though it is undergoing some or the other sort of renovation, and no one knows when it will end. Here, this shutter has come down forever; there that shutter has risen with a fresh façade. Blue tin sheets conceal one building; another building stands behind scaffolding. For all the clutter, most parts of the market are unmistakably super-upscale with designer boutiques and stylish cafés. Through the glass walls, you glimpse people fussing over their shepherd pie and Korean salt bread. Ben’s Cookies of England opened its first Indian outlet recently in this market. A bookstore specialising in coffee table volumes has lately come up with three floors. Another shop, closed this afternoon, promises luxury products for pets.

Most posh markets with humble origins complete their gentrification by settling into a reasonably polished perfection. Meharchand’s uniquely eclectic character comes from high-end landmarks co-existing beside a smattering of modest businesses. Additionally, the dust, bricks, cement and scaffolding have formed the market landscape for so long that they no longer seem temporary. Indeed, these continual construction scenes are now as much a part of Meharchand’s identity as the endless cycle of new hang-outs briefly becoming favoured spots for the capital’s fashionable set.

And now, another swirl of construction dust drifts across the market lane.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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