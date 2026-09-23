Delhiwale: The world behind his smile

The first thing you notice about Davinder is his infectious smile. He has been working at Delhi’s India International Centre for 17 years, for a long time as an assistant steward in the Dining Hall. A month ago, he was moved downstairs to man the bakery counter, beside the entrance to the lounge where IIC’s la-de-da members gossip over Assam tea and masala-cheese sandwich. Davinder lives in Badraula village in zila Faridabad, some 50 kilometres from work. That distance makes for a long day. Every day, he leaves home on his bike at 11.30 in the morning and returns 12 hours later. By then everyone in the house is asleep except his wife, Sunita, who opens the door. This day, during his shift hours, he graciously agrees to take part in our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

The first thing you notice about Davinder is his infectious smile. He has been working at Delhi’s India International Centre for 17 years. (HT Photo)

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Your favourite occupation.

Talking to guests at work, getting to know them over their repeat visits, and becoming familiar with their nature. I find sakoon (satisfaction) in that.

Your heroes in real life.

My brother, Rocky. He is two years younger than me. Whenever I need anything, I think of him. He solves all my problems.

Your favourite food.

Bhuna mutton.

Your favourite bird.

I don’t know its name, but that bird is very small in size, and has a brown colour. I used to spot it frequently during my childhood, but don’t see it any longer. Perhaps my life has grown so busy that I don’t look out for it anymore.

Where would you like to live?

In my village, where I still live. I spent my whole childhood there. I will never leave that place of bachpan ki yaadein.

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{{^usCountry}} If not yourself, who would you be? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If not yourself, who would you be? {{/usCountry}}

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A gym trainer.

Your favourite names.

Aarav, the name of my son. He is one year and two months old.

Your idea of happiness.

When my mummy, Lajja ji, is feeling happy.

Your idea of misery.

When my father, Sev Singh ji, died. I was only six, but I can never forget that day.

How do you wish to die?

In my family, I want to be the last to die, because I want to give happiness to all the people in my home, and don’t want to be a source of any sadness to them.