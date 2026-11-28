Intro: As part of the Walled City encyclopaedia

What is this street called? Some are calling it Gali Hospital Wali, after the nearby Kasturba Hospital. Others are calling it Gali Peer Wali, after a Sufi mystic said to be buried nearby. (HT Photo) more less

See the bicycle. It is standing well above the ground, in front of a rusting iron grille. The tyres are grey with dust, but you can still see the blue of the frame. Down below, pipes are running along the broken paving. Up above, wires are looping from one side of the street to the other. In between, there is just enough room to walk through.

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This dead-end Old Delhi gali opens onto Urdu Bazar. It is the 237th stop in a weekly series on the streets of the Walled City, their names and the life going on in them. What is this street called? Some are calling it Gali Hospital Wali, after the nearby Kasturba Hospital. Others are calling it Gali Peer Wali, after a Sufi mystic said to be buried nearby. Which peer baba? Nobody can say. The twin shrines of Hazrat Sarmad and Hazrat Hare Bhare Shah are about ten minutes away on foot.

A man in a blanket is passing through. He calls it Gali Jagat Cinema Wali, after the long-shut cinema nearby. Actually, that name belongs to another street already visited in this series. Now look at the blue nameplate beside a brown iron door. It gives the house number and says GALI HOSPITAL WALI. The blue plate is the best clue so far.

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{{^usCountry}} The brown door is ajar. Inside, tiles cover the walls and the fronts of the steps. Nobody is about. It is afternoon, but in here it could as well be midnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brown door is ajar. Inside, tiles cover the walls and the fronts of the steps. Nobody is about. It is afternoon, but in here it could as well be midnight. {{/usCountry}}

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Very little daylight is reaching the gali either. Yet there is more room here than you might think. Signs are pointing to Neha Guest House and Mustafa Guest House. Actually, it is a wonder that two guest houses can fit into this gali. One more arrow is pointing to Qureshi Kabab Corner. Where can an eatery possibly fit in here? A counter, perhaps, with a teeny-weeny space for a man to stand behind it.

Now follow that arrow and step inside. Turns out it is no mere corner. It is a whole dining hall. Brown chairs with patterned backs stand around rows of tables, with room to walk between them. A red board displays newspaper clippings and photographs of the founder posing with famous people, including a former prime minister. On another wall, an old black-and-white photo of Jama Masjid shows a vast sweep of open ground in front of the mosque. It’s hard to imagine such emptiness in front of the mosque today.

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As you come out of the darkened gali into Urdu Bazar, a realisation suddenly hits you. In a medical emergency, an ambulance would have to stop right here, at the mouth of Gali Hospital Wali.