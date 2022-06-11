Delhiwale: This way to Sham Lal
As part of our ‘Walled City dictionary’ series that explores the names of Old Delhi places, here is Gali Sham Lal.
It is like being in a crowd, and suddenly everyone disappears — except you.
This is what stepping into Gali Sham Lal feels like. Firmly keeping the boisterousness of Matia Mahal Bazar outside its dehleez, the introverted lane is a tunnel of dim light and quietness. Although a mere kebab’s throw from Jama Masjid’s Gate No. 1, and despite being the first of the many lanes that punctuate the much chronicled Matia Mahal, this is a barely known gali. The cramped lane comprises mostly of travellers’ lodges. The hoarding of Amreena Guest House looks weatherbeaten, as does of Al Ashfaq Guest House. The Urdu calligraphy on both hoardings is red and outlined with fluorescent green, as if they were by the same artist.
The point where the short cul-de-sac turns at a right angle is marked by Hotel Zamzam, and all you see of it is its reception counter jutting out straight onto the street. Underneath, the basement houses Silver Gym. This evening, it is filled with sweaty young men. Sidhu Moose Wala is playing loudly in the music system.
Nobody in the lane could cast any light on the person who gave his name to the street. But the venerable Syed Muzaffar Ali, of landmark Subhan Factory Drycleaners and Launderers in Galli Syyed Rafai street, remembers visiting Galli Sham Lal as a child. He had a friend there. “It was a neighbourhood of Hindus of the Kayastha community,” he says over a cup of chai in his shop. “In the evenings, women of the locality sat outside their doorways, chatting to each other, or picking gehu or jau.” But there would be no bachhe (children) along the lane, he recalls. “Because each home was a typical Purani Dilli mansion with its aangan, baithak, dalaan and chhat. There was so much space inside that no child felt the need to be out.” All those spaces are gone. “Most of the original families left by the 1970s for other places… the old houses were replaced by the hotels of today,” he says.
As night descends on Sham Lal street, a black cat slithers out of her hiding place and boldly gazes at a passerby. Instant later, she pounces after a giant rat running for his life.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics