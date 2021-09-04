Delhi: Wife of alleged Pak spy found murdered in her house in Chandni Mahal

New Delhi: A woman in her mid-50’s, who was previously convicted on charges of circulating fake currency for her husband, an alleged ISI agent from Pakistan, was found murdered inside her house in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, with police suspecting that she was stabbed to death by someone she knew.

Police said the body, which was in a semi-decomposed state, was found on Friday night after locals, after finding the key on the lock outside the house, went in to investigate a foul smell coming from inside.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. It looks like the work of someone she knew. A man who lived with her in this house had died some years ago. She lived alone so it could also be a case related to property dispute,” said an investigating officer, who asked not be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said, “We have registered a case of murder. Investigation is on.”

According to police, Mumtaz Parveen married Kamran Gauhar, a Pakistan national, some time between 1998-2000. Gauhar was later convicted on terror charges and spying and deported to Pakistan. Parveen had also got a Pakistan citizenship on the basis of her marriage with Gauhar, but police said she had recently applied for an Indian citizenship.

Preliminary investigation in the case has revealed that Mumtaz had shifted to Chandni Mahal around 2000 from Karol Bagh

The Delhi Police special cell had arrested her husband Gauhar for supplying explosives to another person and circulating fake currency at the behest of ISI in 2000. Parveen, who was also arrested for helping in her husband’s activities, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in 2004.