delhi news

Delhi: Woman crushed to death, husband and son injured after bus hits bike

Police said the woman’s husband chased the bus and caught hold of the driver who was later handed over to the police. The locals present in the area vandalised the bus
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The woman was brought dead to the hospital while her son was discharged after treatment. (Picture for representation only)

New Delhi: A 43-year-old woman was crushed to death and her husband and 10-year-old son suffered minor injuries after the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a cluster bus in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh on Monday night.

Police said the woman’s husband chased the bus and caught hold of the driver who was later handed over to the police. The locals present in the area later vandalised the bus.

The woman’s husband, Chiranji Singh(45), who claimed to work with the MCD, said they were returning to their home in Najafgarh after an outing when the cluster bus hit their bike from behind.

“I was riding the bike, my son was sitting in the middle and my wife, Sundari, was behind him. We were driving on the left side of the road when suddenly, a bus hit us from behind. The impact of the hit was such that we were all thrown on the road and Sundari was run over by the bus. All of this happened in the blink of an eye and before I could react, my wife was lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

He said he quickly got up, picked up his son and rushed to his wife, by which time a lot of people gathered.

“I quickly ran behind the bus and managed to stop it... Someone had called up the police by that time and had arrived at the spot. I handed over the man to them and immediately rushed my wife and son to a private hospital. My son was discharged after treatment but my wife was declared brought dead,” said Singh.

Police identified the driver as Sandeep Dagar.

“After he was caught by the woman’s husband, the locals present there vandalised the bus,” a police official said.

Police said an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC was registered.

