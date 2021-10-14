Delhi: Woman stabbed to death, husband, daughter injured after attack in Narela

A 42-year-old woman was stabbed to death in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Monday evening, allegedly by a group of eight, following an argument they had with her and her family, police said on Wednesday. The woman’s husband and daughter also suffered stab wounds and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said, adding that they have arrested four persons in connection with the murder and attempts to murder.

According to the police, the police control room received a call on Saturday to alert them that a woman was stabbed in Narela area following a scuffle with a group of men. Soon, a team reached the spot and found blood trails on the ground. Further inquiry with the locals revealed that three people were injured in the stabbing and all were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said that the victims were identified as Lal Mohammad (50), his wife Gulshan (42) and their daughter Reshma (24), all residents of a slum colony in Narela Industrial Area.

“Gulshan was declared brought dead at the hospital while the others sustained deep wounds for which they are being treated,” a police officer, associated with the case, said. A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Narela police station.

Following investigations, four people were arrested, police said. They were identified as Jahid, Aayan, Shamim and Saddam.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place after a quarrel broke out between the accused and victims after the group gathered outside the victims’ house.

“The place where the incident took place is congested. The eight accused were standing near the victim’s house. One of the victims objected to them standing there and that led to an argument. The accused attacked the family with sharp objects and left them wounded,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.