Delhi: Woman strangled for refusing to give drugs, 1 arrested

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman to death when she refused to give him heroin in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, police said on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the accused as Dinesh Sharma alias Kaku , resident of Uttam Nagar, and said that he was previously involved in five other criminal cases. Police said they received information about the murder on May 14, adding that investigators have recovered the victim’s mobile phone from Dinesh.

“The police control room call was received on May 14 regarding murder of a lady. When police reached the spot, they found that a decomposed dead body of a woman in the room. From the external examination, it was found that the victim’s legs and hands were tied up and her mouth was stuffed with cloth, before she was strangled,” said the DCP.

The woman was identified as Preeti (35), who was living alone in a house in Mohan Garden for the last four-five years. Her body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem and investigation was taken up.

“Call detail records of the deceased were obtained and it was revealed that the phone number was still active. With the help of technical analysis, suspect Dinesh Sharma was apprehended,” Sharma said.

During questioning, police said, the accused disclosed that he is addicted to smack (heroin) and was released on bail in another case in November 2021. “On the night of May 11, when he was going to a friend’s residence on his scooty and reached Kali Basti, near Uttam Nagar terminal, a lady stopped him and asked him drop her home. Therefore, he gave her a lift and on the way, she promised him smack as well as a room on rent. But when he reached the woman’s home and asked for the drug, she refused and started quarrelling with him. He subsequently tied up the woman’s legs and hands with the help of clothes, and gagged her before strangling her,” Sharma said.

