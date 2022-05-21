Delhi: Woman strangled for refusing to give drugs, 1 arrested
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman to death when she refused to give him heroin in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, police said on Saturday.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the accused as Dinesh Sharma alias Kaku , resident of Uttam Nagar, and said that he was previously involved in five other criminal cases. Police said they received information about the murder on May 14, adding that investigators have recovered the victim’s mobile phone from Dinesh.
“The police control room call was received on May 14 regarding murder of a lady. When police reached the spot, they found that a decomposed dead body of a woman in the room. From the external examination, it was found that the victim’s legs and hands were tied up and her mouth was stuffed with cloth, before she was strangled,” said the DCP.
The woman was identified as Preeti (35), who was living alone in a house in Mohan Garden for the last four-five years. Her body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem and investigation was taken up.
“Call detail records of the deceased were obtained and it was revealed that the phone number was still active. With the help of technical analysis, suspect Dinesh Sharma was apprehended,” Sharma said.
During questioning, police said, the accused disclosed that he is addicted to smack (heroin) and was released on bail in another case in November 2021. “On the night of May 11, when he was going to a friend’s residence on his scooty and reached Kali Basti, near Uttam Nagar terminal, a lady stopped him and asked him drop her home. Therefore, he gave her a lift and on the way, she promised him smack as well as a room on rent. But when he reached the woman’s home and asked for the drug, she refused and started quarrelling with him. He subsequently tied up the woman’s legs and hands with the help of clothes, and gagged her before strangling her,” Sharma said.
-
‘MIDC pipeline discharging effluents into Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’
Trans-Thane Creek establishment at Pawne, Navi Mumbai, carrying industrial effluents into the deep sea has allegedly ruptured and is discharging its contents into the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a protected area under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972). The alleged leak was first flagged by environmentalist Stalin D and a local fisherman, Harish Sutar, on Saturday. A deputy engineer working at MIDC-TTC, however, refuted their claims that effluents are polluting Thane.
-
Hostel in charge gets 5 years RI for molesting girls in Talasari
Palghar: A former superintendent of a government hostel (ashramshala) in Talasari has been sentenced to 5 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for molesting multiple girl students of class 10 in December 2017. The additional sessions court, Palghar, on Friday convicted Suryakant Raghunath Bagal (36) and also cancelled his bail. He was also permanently expelled from government services. His phone, which contained the porn clips, was also seized.
-
Wanted Bihar gangster arrested in Delhi
New Delhi: A 43-year-old gangster, wanted in several criminal cases including a shootout related to the legislative council elections in Bihar, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell in a joint operation with Bihar Police. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh identified the accused as Azad Ali (43), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar.
-
NCP leaders won’t comment on caste, religion anymore, assures Pawar
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar sought to draw the curtain over the Brahmin versus non-Brahmin controversy in Maharashtra on Saturday and assured that no leader from his party would not make comments against any caste or religion. The assurances were made in a meeting with various outfits representing the Brahmin community. Around 40 representatives from 10 outfits attended the meeting called by Pawar at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune.
-
EC nod to 52 new teachers, 4 non-teaching staff at AU
The envelopes containing names of candidates for teaching and non-teaching posts at Allahabad University were opened in the meeting of Executive Council held at AU's North Hall, on Saturday. The names were recommended by the members of the interview selection committees in the second round of recruitments at AU. Appointments on four posts in Theatre and Film have also been approved. These include one associate professor and three assistant professors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics