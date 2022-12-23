Home / Cities / Delhi News / Dense fog in Delhi as air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Dense fog in Delhi as air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:45 AM IST

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 7.2°C and maximum temperature is 20.6°C. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhiites woke up to dense fog on Friday morning as visibility dipped in a few areas on the national Capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi till December 26, forecasting dense fog and a dip in both maximum and minimum temperature will continue.

According to IMD, Delhi will record the highest temperature of 20°C on Friday. The minimum temperature is likely to be at 6°C.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 7.2°C and maximum temperature is 20.6°C.

Delhi had recorded a maximum of 21.1°C on Wednesday, the lowest maximum thus far, while it was 23.2°C on both Monday and Tuesday, the joint-lowest of the season, prior to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the very poor on Friday morning. Data from the central pollution control board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8am stood at 364.

The air quality on Thursday also remained in the very poor category at 342.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to Early Warning System, “The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in Very Poor category on Friday. The air quality is likely to improve to lower end of ‘very poor’ category on Saturday and Sunday. The outlook for subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to remain in Very poor to Poor category.”

Story Saved
