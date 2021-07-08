DERC left with only one member as chief retires on July 4

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is left with only a single member with its chairperson justice (retd.) SS Chauhan retiring on July 4, who, before demitting office, wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to extend the tenure of the DERC chief till he/she attains the age of 67 years or for a term of five years, whichever comes earlier.

The DERC, which is a three-member commission comprising chairperson and two members, is currently left with lone member, AK Ambasht. The second member, AK Singhal, retired in January this year. The commission being left with a single member assumes significance as the power regulator is yet to announce the annual power tariff for 2021-22.

“A meeting of the selection committee to appoint a new DERC chief was held on June 28, but there has been no progress since then,” said a senior government official on condition of anonymity.

As reported by Hindustan Times on on June 23, the schedule for the annual revision of electricity tariff in Delhi has been delayed by nearly three months. Similarly, the process of selecting a new chairperson for the DERC has also been delayed.

Chauhan had joined the commission on July 5, 2018. Under the Electricity Act, 2003, chairman and members of the commission shall hold office for a term of five years or till the age of 65 years, “whichever is earlier”. He turned 65 on July 4.

One June 29, Chauhan wrote to the L-G seeking an extension of his tenure till he attains the age of 67. He mentioned several court orders in his letter to back the demand. Chauhan said on Thursday he received no response from the L-G and, hence, had to retire from his position.

“I joined this commission on July 5, 2018, and I have completed only three years and there cannot be any difference between a commission and a tribunal where the high court judge is appointed after his retirement. The only question is whether the age of retirement of the high court judge and chairman of the commission should be 67 years as ruled by the Supreme Court in the Madras bar association case… The commission is headed by me and would be without a chairman on July 4, 2021, when I demit office. In order to balance the public interest of the office and taking into consideration the welfare of electricity consumers, it would be proper for your honour to consider the extension of my appointment in the same terms as held by the Supreme Court in the case of Madras bar association (supra). It is therefore prayed that my appointment may also be extended to the age of 67 years or till the new incumbent joins. I will be 65 years of age on 4 July, 2021,” read Chauhan’s letter to Baijal.

The L-G’s office did not comment on the matter.