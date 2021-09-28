Deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi schools from today: All you need to know

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government will implement the deshbhakti curriculum in all public schools across the national capital from Tuesday to instil patriotism in students. During his Independence Day address at the Delhi Secretariat, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the curriculum will be activity-based and it will be a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal said that the deshbhakti curriculum will help realise the dreams of freedom fighters and the celebration of Independence Day will cease to be symbolic in schools but will now have substantive meaning. “This is not something that will require rote learning. Children will be told about the stories of the nation, there will be discussions about their responsibilities and duties to nation and how they can contribute,” he added.

Kejriwal announced the vision for the deshbhakti curriculum on the 73rd Independence Day in 2019. The framework of the deshbhakti curriculum submitted by a government-appointed panel was approved by the Governing Council of the State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) on August 6 this year. The deshbhakti curriculum will be implemented in schools in every class from nursery to Class 12 when the schools reopen physically. Right now, only students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to return to schools for physical classes.

Here’s all about the deshbhakti curriculum:

1. The curriculum will not be based on rote learning and there will be no tests.

2. The curriculum will be activity-based and students will be told stories about Independence and the nation's pride. Children will be made to realise their responsibilities and duties towards the nation.

3. Students will be prepared to fulfil their responsibilities and contribute to the nation's progress.

4. The deshbhakti curriculum framework aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards constitutional values and seeks to bridge the gap between values and action, according to a statement from the government, reports news agency PTI.

5. “There is very little scope to relate values such as equality and fraternity to their daily lives. The deshbhakti curriculum seeks to build a deeper understanding of these values and make them part of children's behaviour. Therefore, the stress is also on connecting to children's lives outside of school,” an official statement issued during the launch of the curriculum said.