Discussions on teaching, learning at two-day mega PTM of Delhi govt schools

The two-day mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM), organised by the Delhi government, concluded on Saturday, during which a large number of parents interacted with teachers and discussed the academic progress of their children, officials associated with the event said.

Delhi education minister Atishi at the Mega PTM in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

The PTM included schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as well.

On Friday, education minister Atishi along with deputy MCD mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal visited Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kalkaji, and MCD primary school in Govindpuri, where they interacted with the parents, teachers and students.

Speaking on the parents’ contribution, Atishi said, “After Delhi government schools, our priority is now to transform MCD schools. But in this process of change, parents have the most important role to play. The higher the involvement of parents in their children’s education, the better the academic performance of children.”

Sweety Jha, 35, whose daughters study in Class 8 and Class 9 at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Begumpur, said that she fails to pay much attention to her daughters’ studies after she started running a food stall a few months ago.

“My husband and I both work during the day. It is of great help that schools have started taking more initiative to help us understand our children’s progress.” The teachers informed her that the strongest suit of her daughters is Hindi, and they both need to improve in math and English, she said, adding that she would now focus more on their education.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Parents play a significant role in the success of children… We have decided on this journey together, and we will continue to work together in the future.”

According to officials, the focus of PTM was to share students’ progress with their parents, inform students about different government initiatives in the field of education, sharing the results of the mid-term exams, and updating them on ‘Mission Buniyaad’, which tracks progress on the basic reading and numeracy competence.

Mohammad Iqbal, principal of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in old Delhi’s Zeenat Mahal, said the teachers individually informed students about their strongest and weakest subjects.

Exposure visits

Two groups of 20 “mentor teachers” each from MCD schools met education minister Atishi on Saturday after returning from the exposure visits to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh and Bengaluru.

Atishi said, “These exposure visits have heightened the passion and enthusiasm of MCD mentor teachers to drive change in schools. If this energy continues to spread across all teachers and administrators in all schools, no one can stop MCD schools from becoming world-class.”

The teachers were sent on visits with the intention of learning unique approaches to teaching, providing education beyond textbooks and fulfilling every child’s individual learning needs.

