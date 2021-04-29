Districts prepare plans to expand shots for all

The Delhi government plans to increase the number of Covid-19 vaccination centres once inoculation opens for the 18-44 age group next month, said senior government officials.

A delay in vaccine supply may push the start of the next phase of vaccination from its May 1 schedule, officials aware of the matter said.

Although the state government is yet to share details of the plan, the 11 district administrations in Delhi are drawing up strategies to augment the number of vaccination sites and provide adequate staff to run the centres smoothly.

Staffing of these centres is the major issue, official said, as many health care and frontline workers are currently down with Covid-19.

The chief minister’s office earlier stated that free vaccines will be available in all government-run Covid-19 vaccination centres in Delhi while those who opt for private centres will have to pay for the jabs.

Delhi has around 500 vaccination centres in 192 hospitals and dispensaries. A majority of the sites are in government hospitals and while some districts are planning to increase the number of sites in hospitals and dispensaries, others are looking at schools as possible sites.

A senior official with the New Delhi district said, “We are in the process of working out the number of new sites that will be needed to ensure a hassle-free vaccination process. We are planning to have dedicated vaccination sites for this group.”

The municipal bodies have also made requests to increase the number of their vaccination sites.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said, “We have sent the list of 20 additional centres to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority for approval.”