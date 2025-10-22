Edit Profile
crown
    Diwali fallout: Delhi hospitals log 325 burn injuries

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:20 AM IST
    By Ridhima Gupta
    Firecracker injuries accounted for the most number of injuries. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
    Firecracker injuries accounted for the most number of injuries. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

    On Diwali, Delhi hospitals reported 325 burn injuries, with 270 linked to firecrackers. Safdarjung recorded the highest, with 129 cases.

    New Delhi

    As many as 325 burn injuries were reported on Diwali and its eve at Delhi’s major hospitals of Safdarjung, AIIMS, GTB, Lok Nayak and RML, according to data shared by the hospitals. Of these, around 270 were injuries caused by firecrackers, according to the hospitals.

    Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit in the country, recorded 129 burn injuries, of which 108 were attributed to firecrackers, and 11 to oil lamps, among others. The hospital said that 111 minor burns were treated at the out-patient department (OPD), while 18 patients with major burns were admitted.

    The main difference between minor and major burns is the depth and extent of the damage. Minor burns are typically first-degree (or superficial) and sometimes, second-degree, affecting only the outer layers of skin and often treatable at home. Major burns are usually third-degree or deep second-degree, can be life-threatening due to complications like infection or shock, and require professional medical attention, possibly at a specialised burn centre.

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) clocked a total of 60 burn-related injuries, of which 48 were attributed to firecrackers.

    AIIMS authorities said that Delhi residents accounted for the highest number of patients and the youngest patient they treated was a four-month-old. They said 23 patients were aged 10-20 years, 27 were aged 20-40 years, and seven were aged 40-60 years.

    Besides injuries caused by firecrackers and oil lamps, AIIMS also reported seven cases of burns caused by potash.

    Potash (potassium nitrate) is a key ingredient in fireworks. It is the main component of black powder, a mixture of potassium nitrate, charcoal and sulphur, which creates the explosion and generates propellant force in fireworks.

    The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said it recorded 70 burn injuries on Diwali, of which 43 were caused by firecrackers. The Lok Nayak Hospital, meanwhile, reported 15 burn injuries, most of which were caused by firecrackers, according to the hospital.

    According to the data provided by GTB Hospital, 51 burn-related incidents were reported on October 20. “Just on the day of Diwali, a total of 51 patients with burn injuries were reported, of which most of them had come with firecracker injuries,” a hospital official said.

    • Ridhima Gupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ridhima Gupta

      Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.Read More

