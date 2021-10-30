Diwali melas bring festive cheer in Delhi-NCR

The festival of lights remains incomplete without shopping and bingeing. And what better place to do both that than at some of the popular Diwali melas in town! In the run up to the festival, and due to very few cases of Covid-19, Diwali melas have returned to Delhi-NCR in their physical form. Here are the deets on where and how you can plan to visit them and get the #FestiveVibes:

Blind School Diwali Mela

The Blind School Diwali mela took place virtually last year due to the pandemic situation. This year, however, the mela will have 69 stalls including those of accessories, clothes, as well as other household artefacts. (Photo: ANI)

One of the most awaited Diwali melas in the city, this spot is your one-stop-shop for everything related to Diwali. Be it candles, diyas, planters or anything else you need to adorn your place, this bazaar has it all. This mela had to shift online last year, due to the pandemic situation. But this year, the organisers are hosting a physical event while maintaining all Covid-19 protocols. “We have a total of 69 stalls this year. We’ll have regular stalls plus some stalls for accessories, clothes, as well as other household artefacts. We’ve made it a point to not have any food stalls this year,” says Tejender Singh Bisht from Blind Relief Association.

Where: Blind School Relief Association, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

When: October 28 to November 1

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Festival Of Lights

From home decor pieces to diet snacks and dry fruits, Dastkar’s Festival of Lights is a treat for Diwali shoppers.

With almost 165 stalls, this Diwali mela is a mix of all things festive. “From home decor, accessories, fashion, jewellery, textile to handmade pieces in wood and folk art, we have quite a wide range of options. We also have healthy diet snacks, dry fruits from Kashmir and Afghanistan, which can be used instead of sweets as a healthier alternative to gift this Diwali,” says Sana Masroor, project coordinator, Dastkar.

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur

On till: October 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

The Sunday Market

Besides shopping, this market also has pottery, kite making and toy making sessions for visitors.

Who doesn’t like a lazy Sunday? And if Diwali is approaching then keeping in mind the festive season, this Sunday bazaar is for everyone who wants to enjoy the various activities such as pottery, kite making, toy making as well as some art and cultural activities. There will be products of emerging artists and handcrafted torans, diyas, ghee candles alongside scented candles, and trays. Besides, there will also be books, bangles, saris and shawls, to shop for. Keeping Covid-19 restrictions in mind, there will be only 23 stalls.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 31

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Grand Diwali Mela

This mela has more than 100 stalls, and all Covid-19 precautions are being followed.

With more than 100 stalls, this is truly one grand Diwali mela, which will have everything from apparel and jewellery to home furnishings and décor to give a complete makeover to your house. “We’ve also kept other Diwali related things like diyas as well as options for Diwali gifts,” says Swati Bhasin, organiser, adding, “We are making sure that everyone follows Covid-19 protocols and we’re regularly sanitising the venue.”

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: October 30 to November 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

The Earth Collective Organic — Natural Lifestyle Market

Besides Diwali shopping, this market also offers some delightful lunch options.

If you are on the look out for Diwali gifts that are thoughtful, then this might be the place for you! “This market is a special edit for conscious gifting, and has been organised with the intention of avoiding the last minute frenetic purchasing that people often end up doing. We will have a host of weavers, potters, and also those displaying options in beauty and home care. Alongside there will be jewellery, food and beverage options, too. In fact, there are going to be some amazing brunch options from our star home cooks,” says Meenu Nageshwaran, organiser.

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 30- 31

Timing: 8am to 2pm

Natural Farmers Festive Market

This farmers’ market has a Diwali twist, with stalls selling diyas, dry fruits as well as other festive foods.

If you believe in being true to mother Nature and keep looking out for 100% organic fruits, dry fruits or cosmetics, then head to this farmers’ market that will offer you a variety of options to choose from. “We do these markets regularly, but this one coming up has a Diwali twist! We have lots of diyas and other chatpata khana to give a festive feel. All the items are from farmers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. We wanted to encourage people to eat and gift natural and healthy stuff this Diwali, so that’s how the idea of this market was developed. Like we’ll have two stalls just to showcase organic honey,” says Gauri Sarin, organiser.

Where: The Grand Arch, Sector 58, Gurugram

When: October 30

Timing: 4pm to 8pm

Mela in the Covid era:

On ground melas are returning to the Capital this year with a lot of precautions and Covid-19 protocols, which the organisers are following and encouraging the visitors to note:

- All vendors will be vaccinated.

- Mandatory temperature checks at the entrance.

- Proper checking of face masks at the entry. Some melas will also provide masks for those who are caught not wearing them.

- Complete sanitisation of the venue. Some organisers have also provided sanitisers to shopkeepers to ensure customers sanitise their hands while visiting the stalls.

