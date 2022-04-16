DJ wale babu mera gaana chala do, Miranda girls’ cheer

No star, no stardom, yet the masti on Miranda House grounds was injected with never-before-seen zeal as the DJ night, on the final day of the college’s 2-day-long annual cultural fest, Tempest ’22, kept the students glued to the dance floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressed to the hilt to make the most of their first physical fest since Covid-19, students poured into the campus eagerly. And as soon as DJ Harsh Sharma, accompanied by dhol player Taarush Talwar, took to the main stage, it enlivened the show, which was open only for Mirandians. Osheen Dahiwale, a first-year Philosophy (Hons) student, says, “It was all about dancing like there was no tomorrow! Hum dost log aaye hi isiliye the ki naachein. We selected a spot near the stage, and made sure we had our water bottles full to dance till the last song was played.”

Mirandians danced till their feet turned sore to the beats of DJ Harsh Sharma who was accompanied by young dhol player Taarush Talwar. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From hurting throat to feet

Those apprehensive about the hot Delhi summer were relieved to witness the breezy days where sun and clouds played hide and seek. “We were expecting it to be hot and tiring, but everything turned out to be so good. Humne full on enjoy kiya. Hopping from one stall to another, we shopped, ate and danced till our feet turned sore,” shares Angela Bharadwaj, a first-year student of Economics (Hons). And Gauravi Singh, another first-year student, adds: “By the end of the evening, we had shouted so much that our throats started hurting!”

Comedian Nishant Suri’s act, at the college auditorium, attracted huge crowds. So much so that the students in charge of the show had to close the gates to ensure crowd management. From jokes on his own “occasional popularity” to mocking the colourful handkerchief offered to him by the students, Suri had the crowd rolling over the floor. “Itne bacche aayenge, humne soocha hi nahi tha,” says Areeba Zameer, while guarding one of the auditorium doors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colourful threads were used, in an interactive activity by Adwitiya, the fine arts society of Miranda House. (Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Food, books, games and more...

Canopies in the college ground housed stalls selling food, books, recycled products, tattoo parlour and more. “The English literary society hosted the book bazaar after two long years, and I am glad to be a part of it before I graduated from college,” says Sakshi Shukla, a final-year student of BA (Prog). Echoing similar sentiments, Noor Mankotia, another final-year BA (Prog) student adds, “Last two years were really difficult, but now being a part of the fest and connecting with new students feels great!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking a break from hopping in between events, students pause and pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Folk, classical and visual arts

An impressive line-up of performances kept the students and faculty enthralled on the first day. These included one by a Jaipur-based institute that traced the transformation of Kathak in history from temples to Mughal courts and finally to the present times. And Rajasthani folk recital by Anwar Khan Laga and his troupe made the audience sing along the popular song Morni Baga Ma Bole from the movie Lamhe (1991).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The art aficionados felt creatively satisfied with the two-day art exhibition, organised by Adwitiya, the fine arts society of Miranda House. Arunima Singh, a second-year Economics (Hons) student, helped students express themselves using colourful threads, and says, “It’s my very first fest and it’s at par with what I have heard so far from my seniors.”

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter