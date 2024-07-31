DJB officials link Peeragarhi ‘blue water’ to damaged sewer lines

Preliminary findings by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said that water contamination in Peeragarhi village, leading to blue water from taps, was caused by damaged sewer lines during construction work. Recently, residents posted videos on social media showing blue water from taps and sewage. (HT Photo)

A senior DJB official reported that sewer lines opposite Peeragarhi village were damaged by DMRC construction, causing contaminated water to overflow and infiltrate fresh water supply lines. “Our inspection team found that the sewer line was damaged due to construction work by another agency. The source of the blue water in the sewer lines needs further investigation, but sewage water backflowed from manholes into water lines. We are working to fix the leakage point,” the official added.

Peeragarhi, a densely populated area in West Delhi, has many small-scale industrial units, including unregulated jeans dyeing operations. Recently, residents posted videos on social media showing blue water from taps.

Delhi water minister Atishi ordered DJB to act on reports of blue foamy water on July 27. She directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to urgently address the issue and meet with senior officials. In a letter to Kumar, Atishi highlighted that the alarming situation was brought to her attention through a social media video showing residents receiving bright blue foamy water.

“This is a very shocking incident and needs urgent intervention. This could be just the tip of a bigger underlying problem and could have very serious consequences in future. This needs to be addressed immediately,” Atishi mentioned in the letter. In her letter, Atishi further demanded that action be taken against polluting units found violating norms.