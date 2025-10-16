DJB redrawing divisions for better distribution of resources, manpower

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is redrawing the boundaries of its divisions for a more equitable distribution of resources, work and manpower with 34 new divisions being set up — each covering two assembly constituencies. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that there was uneven distribution of work in Delhi under the old DJB structuring. According to a DJB order, the entire revenue wing has been restructured and work allocation orders have also been issued. (HT archive)

Speaking at Delhi secretariat, Gupta said, “Some divisions were so large they covered four to five assembly segments while others were much smaller. Therefore the ZRO (Zonal revenue officers) did not have even distribution of work. We have revised the entire structure with process on to set up each division with two assembly segments.”

Government officials explained that the reform will streamline the functioning of the basic divisions as each unit will have zonal revenue officers, billing officers, finance officer, and engineers so that consumers can get relief at a single stop solution. Water minister Parvesh Verma said that the exercise is akin to the delimitation. “The new divisions will be more compact and effective and the time period to resolve the issues faced by consumers will reduce”.

According to a DJB order, dated October 14, a copy of which has been seen by HT, the entire revenue wing has been restructured and work allocation orders have also been issued. The 34 ZROs are clubbed in 12 blocks each overseen by an officer of the rank of joint director or deputy director. The 34 ZROs include Mayur Vihar, Mandawali, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Rohtash Nagar, Seelmapur, GTB enclave, Yamuna Vihar, Narela, Kewal Park, Rithala, Burari, Mukherjee Nagar, Chandani Chowk, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

The other designated ZRO’s now include Ashok Vihar, Kanhaiya Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Kirari, Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, Subhash Nagar, Janakpuri, Dwarka, Kakrola, Vasant Kunj, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Giri Nagar and Saket.

Under the two assembly segment division, for instance the East Delhi’s ZRO-1 Mayur Vihar covers assembly constituency AC 55 (Trilokpuri) and 56 (Kondli); ZRO-2 Mandwali with AC-57 (Patparganj), AC 58 (Laxmi Nagar) and ZRO-2 Preet Vihar covers AC 59 (Vishwas Nagar) and 60 (Krishna Nagar).

A government official said that all 68 Delhi assembly constituencies have been covered in the reorganisation. “New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment do not fall under the Delhi Jal Board jurisdiction,” the official added.