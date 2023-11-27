DJB contractors begin strike; Atishi writes to CEO about dirty water

Contractors with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) started an indefinite strike on Monday, demanding the release of pending dues from the water utility, and warning that all ongoing repair, maintenance and developmental work will be stopped till their payments are cleared.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Separately, water minister Atishi said that reports of contaminated water being supplied to parts of southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony was “shocking”, and directed DJB chief executive officer A Anbarasu to ensure the resolution of the problem within 48 hours.

The DJB contractors welfare association said that payments due since February have not been released despite multiple requests, and all working contractors of the department were facing financial hardships.

Naresh Jain, who heads the association, said more than 1,150 contractors are affected due to dues of over ₹900 crore pending since October, even as he said that the association does not intend to make it a political issue. “The work has stopped because we have no money... We have started getting complaints regarding pipe burst near Punjabi Bagh club road and Keshopur drain. The sewer cleaning machines have been withdrawn by contractors and we will also not be providing any labour workers to Jal Board. We have no more money to pay this manpower,” Jain said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the union has written multiple petitions to authorities, but to no avail, and it has now filed a petition in the Delhi high court. “The payments to contractors are normally released quarterly. We usually receive the payments in October but nothing has been released this year,” Jain said.

DJB did not comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Atishi, in her letter to Anbarasu, sought a compliance report in the issue of contaminated water in block D of New Friends Colony. “This is not acceptable and it is shocking that residents of the national capital are not getting clean water. It is the responsibility of DJB to ensure that every resident in Delhi gets clean and adequate water. If this responsibility is not fulfilled, then heads must roll,” the letter stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, the issue has been a longstanding one, with hundreds of impacted residents complaining about contaminated water over the last year. They have alleged that despite repetitive complaints, no concrete action was taken by DJB.

On Monday, Atishi warned that action will be taken against non-compliance of her direction.

A government official aware of the matter said, “Strong and exemplary action against the concerned officers will be taken to ensure no laxity in the near future by DJB officers in ensuring clean water to all residents of Delhi.”

Arun Jaggi, treasurer of the welfare association of New Friends Colony, said that block D area has been facing water contamination issue for the last one year. “Water is a basic need and people cannot be deprived of clean water supply. The minor repair works in the area have not helped and the pipelines installed in 1970s need to be replaced. We have been facing contamination-related problems over the last one year and there are intermittent episodes of contaminated supply. people are forced to rely on tankers and bottled water,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaggi said that nearly 350 houses have been impacted by the problem.

DJB did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON