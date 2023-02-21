Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DMRC to hand over 100 feeder e-buses to Delhi govt from April

delhi news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:04 PM IST

Delhi cabinet in December 2022 decided to run the 100 e-buses of the Delhi Metro, and to add 380 more buses by 2023, on routes that connect several areas to Metro stations

Currently these buses are running on six routes in the Capital and are mostly used for last-mile connectivity. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start handing over a fleet of 100 feeder e-buses to the Delhi government transport department from April onwards, an official aware of the development said. Currently these buses are running on six routes in the Capital and are mostly used for last-mile connectivity.

Delhi cabinet in December 2022 decided to run the 100 e-buses of the Delhi Metro, and to add 380 more buses by 2023, on routes that connect several areas to Metro stations.

These buses will be now be run by the transport department via the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). “The transport department shall operate all these feeder buses on a per kilometre basis, which means the operators will be paid by the distance covered by them during the day,” said a transport department official.

