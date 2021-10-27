Doctor promised kidney donor, duped of 10 lakh in Delhi

The Delhi Police crime branch on Wednesday said they arrested two men for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based surgeon of ₹10 lakh by claiming to arrange a kidney donor for him in Delhi. The police said the two cheated at least five other people in Delhi and other states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, using the same modus operandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were part of an organised racket that was in touch with over 50 people who needed medical treatment in Delhi. At least two suspects in the case are on the run, the police said.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Alok Kumar said that they arrested the two men after investigating a cheating case registered on the complaint of Mumbai surgeon Dr Rajiv Chandra, who was duped of ₹10 lakh by the racketeers. Chandra is suffering from congenital kidney disease, for which he needed a transplant. However, none of the doctor’s relatives could donate a kidney, said the joint CP.

Chandra came across an advertisement that offered a kidney donor and transplant at a leading hospital in Delhi. His friend, one Rizwi, contacted one Karan, who promised to arrange a kidney donor and said the transplant would cost ₹22 lakh. The doctor paid ₹4.5 lakh in advance and was told that his transplant was scheduled on September 17, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day before the scheduled surgery date, Chandra and his wife reached Delhi and were called outside a private hospital in south Delhi, where they paid ₹5 lakh more to Karan. After taking the money, Karan asked them to meet a doctor inside the hospital. When Chandra went in, he found that there was no booking in his name. Karan, by then, switched off his phone and fled.

Chandra then filed a case with the crime branch, said Kumar.

“During the investigation, we found that Karan’s real name was Vipin Kumar. We laid a trap and arrested Vipin on October 19 from Kanpur. His interrogation led to the arrest of his associate, Rohit Kumar Yadav, from Pratapgarh in UP,” the joint CP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Vipin worked as an accountant in Sangam Vihar but lost his job due to the pandemic. He met Rohit who was also unemployed. They planned to earn money through illegal means and created a fake profile on social media, where they posted advertisements about kidney transplants and arranging donors.

“Vipin posed as Karan and introduced Rohit to the surgeon as the driver of the doctor of the Delhi hospital where his kidney transplant was to be done,” said Kumar.