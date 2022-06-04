DoE officials told to expedite filling up of EWS seats in Delhi schools
Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) has asked its officials to ensure all vacant seats that are reserved for candidates under economically weaker sections (EWS)/disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories in city’s private schools are filled up in the next 10 days.
Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25% of seats in entry-level classes have to be mandatorily reserved for EWS/DG (22%) and children with disabilities (3%).
In a directive to the deputy director of education of all districts on Thursday, the DoE said that it has learnt that some private schools did not give admission under the reserved category seats citing proportionately fewer admissions under the general (open seats) category in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
“In this regard, though already clarified, it is hereby directed once again that all private schools are bound to grant admission to all eligible EWS/DG and CWSN selected/allotted candidates irrespective of the number of general admissions,” said Yogesh Pal Singh, deputy director of education, private school branch, while direction officials to ensure admission within the next ten days.
“If any school still denies admission then a proposal for withdrawal of recognition of that school may be put up,” said Singh.
The DoE’s directive comes days after the Delhi high court asked the city government on May 26 to take steps to ensure that the backlog of unfilled reserved seats -- under EWS and DG categories -- in private schools are filled up in the next five years in a phased manner. The court’s order came on an appeal by an NGO, Justice for All, challenging a single judge’s order declaring the last date of admission under EWS category be December 31 each year.
According to the Right to Education Act, the counsel said, there should not be any last date of admission, pointing out that because of this cut-off date, many admissions of EWS category students have been on hold as private schools routinely keep these children waiting despite being selected in a draw of lots.
During the case proceedings, the Delhi government’s standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that 132 private schools have prima facie been found to be violating the government’s direction on the admission of students in the EWS category, adding that notices have been issued to them.
Ekramul Haque, founder of Mission Taaleem, an organisation working in the field of school education, said schools dilly-dallying admission in reserved categories every year. “Parents have started approaching schools for admission and like every year, they are delaying the process and asking parents to come again later,” said Haque. He said while schools were required to give a receipt to parents mentioning that parents has approached them, most schools avoided giving any such receipt.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
