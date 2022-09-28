Dog, owner attacked by another pet while on walk in south Delhi

New Delhi: A 53-year-old freelance architect and his pet dog, a seven-year-old Shih-Tzu, were injured after they were attacked by another dog, possibly a Rottweiler, that was allegedly unleashed while it was roaming with his owner on a pavement in Mount Kailash area near East of Kailash in south Delhi, the family of the injured person said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 6.30 am on September 19, when the architect, identified as Ritesh Jain, was taking his pet for a morning walk.

The entire attack was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the house of the architect. Jain’s family members identified the dog, which attacked him and their Shih-Tzu, as a Rottweiler. They said the CCTV footage shows that the owner of the dog put the leash on his pet after the attack and left the place with it.

The injured architect’s wife, Deepika Jain, said she fainted, suffered a seizure, and fell on the floor at a local private veterinary hospital as soon as she saw the multiple deep wounds that her pet had received in the attack. The woman said she suffered a head injury and had to be hospitalised.

The family members claimed they reported the incident to the police through a call on September 25. A police team that visited them asked them to approach the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and seek help from its officials to identify the dog in question and action against its owner. Since the couple have been undergoing treatment, they could not visit the local Amar Colony police station to lodge their written complaint in respect to the dog attack incident.

“We will be filing our police complaint soon and will request the police to identify the dog owner and take necessary action as per law for his negligence that he had kept his dog unleashed while walking him in a public place. Despite taking him for medical treatment twice a day, our dog is still bleeding from his wounds and is in extreme pain,” said Deepika, who works as a senior programme coordinator in a private company in Manesar, Gurugram.

According to Deepika, her husband (Jain) daily went for a morning walk with their Shih-Tzu. On September 19 around 6.30 am, as Jain crossed the main iron gate of her house with his leashed dog and was on the pavement when a black dog came running at them from the right side and attacked the Shih-Tzu. The sudden attack surprised Jain and he fell on the road while trying to rescue his canine, the video footage shows.

The footage showed that the owner of the black down also came running behind it, trying to control it and stop it from attacking the small pet. However, his dog looked aggressive and despite his efforts to pull it back the canine was not stopping its attack. It was only after around 20 seconds that he could control his dog, shows the 45-second video clip in which the man is further seen beating up his canine and putting the leash on it.

“The dog bit my husband’s left leg and was over him when he fell on the road while trying to save our dog. My husband suffered injury to his back due to the fall and bruises over his knees and right elbow as he got dragged on the road while saving our dog,” said Deepika.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said, “No such incident is reported at Amar Colony police station as told by the station house officer (SHO). The SHO is still making efforts to trace any complainant regarding any such dog attack incident.”

The family has sought help from members of the local resident welfare association (RWA) and residents to identify the owner of the “Rottweiler”.

Karan Aggarwal, general secretary of East of Kailash RWA, said, “It’s a shocking and heartbreaking incident. The victim family has sought our help in identifying the dog and its owner. We as pet owners and citizens have to be very responsible in handling the dogs, so that such incidents don’t take place in the future.”

