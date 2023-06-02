This Sunday, take a rescue dog out for a walk in Delhi

Sunday is expected to be an extra special day for rescue dogs from animal shelters across the Capital — and for animal lovers too.

The group has tied up with 20 different animal shelters across the National Capital Region (NCR), with more to be added over the weekend, the group said. (HT Archive)

On the occasion of National Animal Rights Day — on June 4 — a citizens’ group, India Unites For Animal Rights (IUFAR), is organising an event called “Dog’s Day Out” this Sunday, inviting people to animal shelters across Delhi-NCR to take dogs there out for a walk. Moreover, participants can bring treats for the pooches and take part in other fun activities planned. So far, the group has tied up with 20 different animal shelters across the National Capital Region (NCR), with more to be added over the weekend, the group said.

“Shelter dogs rarely get to go out and are confined within enclosures and even in cages at times. Not only will they receive some personal attention and human interaction, but also get to go out in the open and experience a different environment,” said Ambika Shukla, who runs the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) and is part of IUFAR.

SGACC is amongst the 20 shelters in NCR taking part in the event. Others include People for Animals (PFA) in Gurugram, Voice of Voiceless in Faridabad, Friendicoes in Defence Colony, House of Stray Animals in Noida’s Sector 54, Janm Foundation in Bhondsi, Earthlings Trust in Noida Sector 128, Noida Animal Shelter and Hospital in Noida Sector 94, Nishabd in Noida Sector 115, Posh Foundation in Noida’s Bundh road, Goldy’s Heaven Foundation in Noida Sector 135, Niti Jeev Ashray Welfare Trust in Badarpur, Abbo foundation in Noida’s Gaur city and Friendicoes in Gurugram’s Sector 59 among others.

“People are invited to choose the shelter closest to their home and come with a collar, leash and treats, after which they can take the assigned dog for a walk or participate in the activity designed by the shelter. The hope is also that some of these dogs get adopted,” Shukla said, adding that the shelters will also be noting down the details of each participant before the dogs are handed over.

“This will ensure the safety of the dogs,” she said. For those looking to take part in the event on Sunday, one can either message or call on 9810054077 for a list of animal shelters involved.

IUFAR’s Gaurav Dar said that while dogs are social animals and receive food at shelters, these dogs miss human interaction. “Being social animals, dogs crave human company and friendship. On Sunday, volunteers can fill this gap,” Dar said, adding that they hope to turn the event into a regular feature in the future.