Delhi News
delhi news

Don’t be misled by online health aggregators: Delhi HC

The court was hearing a plea against the authorities for not adhering to the court’s earlier direction to take action against illegal online aggregators.
“The concern is that if you are taking samples of Delhi residents, it should go to accredited labs and the results must be accurate…" Justice Najmi Waziri said.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Tuesday observed that people should not be misled by online health service aggregators, and blood samples should go only to the accredited labs for accurate results.

“The concern is that if you are taking samples of Delhi residents, it should go to accredited labs and the results must be accurate. The court’s concern is that citizens should not be misled and samples should not be collected by an agency which is not approved,” Justice Najmi Waziri said.

The court was hearing a plea against the authorities for not adhering to the court’s earlier direction to take action against illegal online aggregators.

Topics
delhi high court order online health consultation
