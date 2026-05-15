New Delhi, The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has floated a tender for the supply, installation, commissioning and 10-year operation and maintenance of 10 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations across the capital.

DPCC invites bids for installation, maintenance of 10 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi

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The project aims to strengthen Delhi's air quality monitoring infrastructure through installation of at least 13 additional air quality monitoring stations this year. Out of these, 10 of them will function under DPCC.

According to the tender document dated May 14, the selected bidder will be responsible not only for supply and installation of the stations but also for their operation and maintenance for a 10-year period from the date of commissioning.

The scope of work includes daily reporting of ambient air quality data to the DPCC and the Central Pollution Control Board , along with online transfer and integration of data with government platforms.

The stations will include analysers for gaseous pollutants, particulate matter monitors, meteorological instruments, calibration systems, display boards, UPS systems and other supporting infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} The tender specifies that the successful bidder will have to provide 24-hour staffing and security at the monitoring stations and bear recurring expenses related to electricity, telephone and internet connectivity during the contract period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tender specifies that the successful bidder will have to provide 24-hour staffing and security at the monitoring stations and bear recurring expenses related to electricity, telephone and internet connectivity during the contract period. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DPCC said the monitoring systems must comply with US' Environmental Protection Agency standards and National Ambient Air Quality Standards, while all analysers should have current EPA reference or equivalent certification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DPCC said the monitoring systems must comply with US' Environmental Protection Agency standards and National Ambient Air Quality Standards, while all analysers should have current EPA reference or equivalent certification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The contractor will also be required to submit standard operating procedures covering calibration, maintenance, quality assurance and data validation protocols before the award of the contract. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contractor will also be required to submit standard operating procedures covering calibration, maintenance, quality assurance and data validation protocols before the award of the contract. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the evaluation criteria, the DPCC will assess bids on the basis of total supply and installation cost, training expenses and 10-year operation and maintenance expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the evaluation criteria, the DPCC will assess bids on the basis of total supply and installation cost, training expenses and 10-year operation and maintenance expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The locations of the monitoring stations will be communicated to the successful bidder after the notification of award, the document stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The locations of the monitoring stations will be communicated to the successful bidder after the notification of award, the document stated. {{/usCountry}}

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In February this year, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated six new CAAQMS.

She had said the government is working to ensure that for every 25-sq km area in Delhi, there is at least one air quality monitoring station to provide complete and accurate data on pollution levels and emission sources.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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