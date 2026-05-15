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DPCC invites bids for installation, maintenance of 10 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi

DPCC invites bids for installation, maintenance of 10 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has floated a tender for the supply, installation, commissioning and 10-year operation and maintenance of 10 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations across the capital.

DPCC invites bids for installation, maintenance of 10 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi

The project aims to strengthen Delhi's air quality monitoring infrastructure through installation of at least 13 additional air quality monitoring stations this year. Out of these, 10 of them will function under DPCC.

According to the tender document dated May 14, the selected bidder will be responsible not only for supply and installation of the stations but also for their operation and maintenance for a 10-year period from the date of commissioning.

The scope of work includes daily reporting of ambient air quality data to the DPCC and the Central Pollution Control Board , along with online transfer and integration of data with government platforms.

The stations will include analysers for gaseous pollutants, particulate matter monitors, meteorological instruments, calibration systems, display boards, UPS systems and other supporting infrastructure.

In February this year, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated six new CAAQMS.

She had said the government is working to ensure that for every 25-sq km area in Delhi, there is at least one air quality monitoring station to provide complete and accurate data on pollution levels and emission sources.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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