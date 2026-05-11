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Driver held for siphoning 2.57 lakh from Alzheimer's patient through UPI transactions in Delhi

Driver held for siphoning ₹2.57 lakh from Alzheimer's patient through UPI transactions in Delhi

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:45 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 39-year-old driver, who had worked with a family for nearly 15 years, was arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly Alzheimer's patient and siphoning off 2.57 lakh through unauthorised UPI transactions in central Delhi, police said on Monday.

Driver held for siphoning 2.57 lakh from Alzheimer's patient through UPI transactions in Delhi

The accused, identified as Devinder, allegedly took advantage of the victim's severe memory loss and secretly accessed his mobile phone multiple times to transfer money into accounts linked to his associates, they said.

According to police, the fraudulent transactions were carried out between April 4 and April 15 from the bank account of the elderly man, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and severe short-term memory impairment.

"The matter came to light after the victim's son lodged a complaint through the NCRP helpline, reporting suspicious UPI transactions amounting to 2.57 lakh from his father's account," a senior police officer said.

Initially, the family suspected that an unknown cyber fraudster was involved. However, during investigation, it emerged that the accused was someone known and trusted by the family, said the officer.

During interrogation, Devinder allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he had gained the family's trust over the years while working at their house. Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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