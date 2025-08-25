Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Drug nexus busted, 2 women held

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 03:50 am IST

Delhi Police arrested two women, including kingpin Seema Singh, for heroin smuggling, seizing 1.4 kg of drugs worth ₹5 crore in Dilshad Garden.

With the arrest of two women in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden on Friday, Delhi Police said they have busted a syndicate of heroin smuggling in the Capital.

Police said Seema Singh, 45, is the kingpin and was nabbed with her sister-in-law Samita, 43 — with more than 1.4 kg of heroin valued at 5 crore.

According to investigators, Singh is involved in more than 10 cases of NDPS act and her home in Nand Nagri is one of the 64 drug hotspots in the national Capital.

In 2022, Sima and seven other members of her family were held for supplying and storing high quality heroin. She has been arrested before but was released on bail and started the same work, police said.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said the accused were caught after a raid outside GTB Hospital on Friday.

“They were delivering the consignment when our team received a tip-off and a raid was conducted. The duo were held with drugs worth 5 crore. We also found that her residence is a high risk drug hotspot in the city,” he said.

“The family and their friends procure heroin from different suppliers in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and nearby areas. They then smuggle it in small quantities in northeast and east Delhi. All members of the family are involved, including the elderly and women,” an officer said.

Singh is involved in 10 NDPS Act cases and 30 Excise Act cases since 2000. Her sons are facing NDPS charges in multiple cases. Police said Samita too is involved in three criminal cases.

