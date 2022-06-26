‘Drunk’ teenager rams bike into parked truck, dies; two friends injured

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends (both 12-years-old) were severely injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked truck near Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The two injured teenagers are undergoing treatment, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

None of the three teenagers, who were in an inebriated state when the accident took place, were wearing helmets. The motorcycle belongs to a man known to the deceased, and he will be booked soon for allowing a minor to ride it, said police.

To be sure, the deceased left home on Friday night after an altercation with his grandmother over “his bad habits”. “He borrowed the motorcycle from the owner, met his friends, consumed liquor, and went for a ride. Prima facie, it looks like the deceased did not see the parked truck and crashed into it. He died on the spot,” a police officer said, on anonymity.