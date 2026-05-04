New Delhi, The Delhi Transport Corporation on Monday launched a public survey aimed at understanding the travel patterns of residents, from the start of their journey at home to their destination and back.

DTC launches survey to revamp bus network

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The holistic exercise requires commuters to provide details about their travel habits, including whether they use bus or any other vehicle to travel, types of passes used, the timing of their journeys etc. Respondents can also share suggestions to improve bus services.

"The exercise is part of an ongoing route rationalisation survey that the transport department is carrying out," a senior official said.

The survey also seeks information on household vehicle ownership, asking participants to specify the number of bicycles, motorcycles and cars they own. A separate section focuses on trip details, including departure and arrival times as well as the modes of transport used during the journey.

The survey asks the public to provide information about the types of passes used, including the Pink Saheli Smart Card, student pass, senior citizen pass, general all-route pass etc along with gender.

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{{^usCountry}} People can also answer the main issues faced with bus travel, including nearest bus stop, bus frequency, unreliable service safety inside buses etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People can also answer the main issues faced with bus travel, including nearest bus stop, bus frequency, unreliable service safety inside buses etc. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In January this year, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh had announced the rollout of the bus route rationalisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In January this year, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh had announced the rollout of the bus route rationalisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, the DTC is phasing out its 15-year-old CNG low-floor buses and introducing electric buses. The total fleet strength is approximately 6,300 buses, including 4,538 electric buses and 1,759 CNG buses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the DTC is phasing out its 15-year-old CNG low-floor buses and introducing electric buses. The total fleet strength is approximately 6,300 buses, including 4,538 electric buses and 1,759 CNG buses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comprehensive study is being undertaken by IIT Delhi and Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation, ensuring a robust, data-driven and optimised redesign of Delhi's bus network to improve accessibility and service quality, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comprehensive study is being undertaken by IIT Delhi and Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation, ensuring a robust, data-driven and optimised redesign of Delhi's bus network to improve accessibility and service quality, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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