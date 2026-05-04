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DTC launches survey to revamp bus network

DTC launches survey to revamp bus network

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:52 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Transport Corporation on Monday launched a public survey aimed at understanding the travel patterns of residents, from the start of their journey at home to their destination and back.

DTC launches survey to revamp bus network

The holistic exercise requires commuters to provide details about their travel habits, including whether they use bus or any other vehicle to travel, types of passes used, the timing of their journeys etc. Respondents can also share suggestions to improve bus services.

"The exercise is part of an ongoing route rationalisation survey that the transport department is carrying out," a senior official said.

The survey also seeks information on household vehicle ownership, asking participants to specify the number of bicycles, motorcycles and cars they own. A separate section focuses on trip details, including departure and arrival times as well as the modes of transport used during the journey.

The survey asks the public to provide information about the types of passes used, including the Pink Saheli Smart Card, student pass, senior citizen pass, general all-route pass etc along with gender.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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