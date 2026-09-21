DTC workers’ strike:12 held for ‘vandalism’

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with incidents of vandalism and damage to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses in northwest Delhi’s Kanjhawala over the past two daysduring the ongoing strike by DTC workers. Police said three of the arrested people have been identified as alleged planners and instigators of the attacks.

Investigators are now examining the role of other people who may have been involved in the incidents. (Photo for representation)

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The DTC drivers and conductors had started the strike seeking daily wage of ₹2,000, medical facilities, annual and festival bonuses, payment for government holidays, insurance and other allowances. They have also raised concerns over deductions from their wages following accidents or damage to buses.

According to police, multiple PCR calls were received at Kanjhawala police station regarding incidents in which glass panes of DTC buses were allegedly broken or damaged at different locations during the strike.

Nine people were initially identified and legal action was initiated against them under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.

Subsequently, on a complaint by the depot manager, a case was registered at Kanjhawala police station under sections 324(5) (causing mischief) and 125 (endangering human life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they then identified three more people whom they described as planners and instigators of the vandalism. The three, identified as Vicky, 27, Bharat, 28, and Amit, 38, have been arrestedunder the same case, an officer aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they then identified three more people whom they described as planners and instigators of the vandalism. The three, identified as Vicky, 27, Bharat, 28, and Amit, 38, have been arrestedunder the same case, an officer aware of the matter said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are now examining the role of other people who may have been involved in the incidents.

The development comes amid the ongoing bus strike, during which incidents involving damage to public transport vehicles have prompted police action at different locations.