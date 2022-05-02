DU @100: East or West, Delhi University is the best!

Delhi University, the varsity that’s considered highly coveted by students across India, is celebrating its 100th year. And we join in the centenary bash by looking at the 100 things that make us love apna DU!

Cultural fests

1. Fest hopping: Mecca, Renaissance, Ullas, Confluence, Crossroads and Montage are some of the most popular annual fests of various colleges, and will never let you down. What’s campus life if you don’t make the most of DU’s fest season, right?

Fests in DU are one of the most spectacular events in the city. From amazing food to great performances by renowned artists, name it and you have it. (Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT)

2. Organising teams: A lot goes into making DU’s fests lit enough to feature on every aspirant’s must-experience list. Hats off to the ones behind the scenes!

3. Competitive streak: Fun aside, for many, fests are about unleashing their competitive side, and taking home cash prizes and medals.

4. Dressing up like there’s no tomorrow: No fest is complete without youngsters breaking out their fashion bests!

5. Celeb fever: Star appearances and DJ nights are the biggest highlights of fests. You will know when it is one of those nights by the anxious crowd waiting for the performance to start.

Delhi University Students Union elections are quite a popular event, and much more than just free food, cancelled classes and trip to amusement parks. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

DUSU elections

6. Campaigning: With elections, come the hectic days of campaigning. Upbeat energy takes over the campus amid presidential debates and sloganeering.

7. Freebies: Election time is all about free food and movie tickets, trips to amusement parks as competing candidates try to grab your attention!

8. Creative slogans: No election campaign is complete without slogans. And it is true for DU, too. The energy on the campus is high when the elections start, especially for the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections which is one of the hotly contested student polls.

9. Presidential Debates: It’s the main focus of all elections as students gather to listen to all the candidates, creating a political atmosphere on the campus.

10. Victory Day: What is a victory without celebrations? Drums beating and students dancing which victors vow to fulfil the promises made in their manifesto is how the day looks like.

Heritage connect

11. Did you know that Miranda House was a residence before it was turned into a college? Thus, the name Miranda House!

The origin of Zakir Husain Delhi College can be traced back to the closing years of 17th century, when the founding of a Madrasa by Ghaziuddin Khan — one of emperor Aurangzeb’s leading Deccan commanders and the father of the first Nizam of Hyderabad.

12. Zakir Husain Delhi College is the oldest academic institution of not only at DU but also in the Capital. Its origin can be traced to the closing years of the 17th century.

13. In 1940, Hindu College was a site of anti-colonial agitation. Students and teachers joined the Quit India movement, participating in processions and other civil resistance.

14. Did you know that Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen taught Economics at the Delhi School of Economics, from 1963 to 1971, where he completed his magnum opus, Collective Choice and Social Welfare in 1969?

History says that Lord Mountbatten had proposed marriage to his wife, Edwina in the Viceregal Lodge that later became the Vice Chancellor’s office. (Photo: Arijit Sen/HT)

15. Lord Mountbatten proposed to his wife, Edwina for marriage in the Viceregal Lodge. The place later became the Vice Chancellor’s office. Additionally, Bhagat Singh was also kept here for a day and the place has been maintained in the same way it was then.

16. The Museum and Archive Learning Resource Centre (MALRC) of Indraprastha College for Women houses numerous fascinating details, interesting moments and events in the life of the College which has been retrieved, preserved and brought to a larger audience.

17. Hari Singh Gaur who was the founder Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, was also a part of the Royal Society of Literature in London. He became a member of it after his book Sleeping Westward and Other Poems, despite all types of discrimination he had to face in London.

18. Once a haunted place – North Campus was once infamous as a haunted place. The area was built near a cemetery and people wouldn’t dare to go there during late evening.

In 1951, on the occasion of its silver jubilee, the Commercial College decided to specialise in the field of commerce and economics and hence rechristened itself as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

19. Shri Ram College of Commerce was initially known as The Commercial School. It was set up in the ‘Hall’ opposite the St James’ Church at Kashmere Gate. It was only on the occasion of its silver jubilee year that it was rechristened as the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

20. The coffee house behind the VC’s office was the first and the only adda for the North Campus students. It was then the hub for political discussions.

Everything offbeat, from clubs to courses

21. Baithak(Music Archives and Listening) for Hindustani Classical music of Indraprastha College is a unique project initiated in 2017. It encourages the solitary pursuit of listening to music and discovering its making in all its nuances.

22. Ananda: Positivity Unfolded is the happiness club of Bharati College that aims at spreading positivity amid the ravaging pandemic and the chaos of life.

23. Advaita, the spiritual society of Hansraj College, takes you on a journey of self-discovery, realisation, and knowledge.

24. Raahi, the Heritage Walk Society of Miranda House, strives to explore lesser-known stories about popular heritage sites by travelling new paths, discovering new narratives and presenting the surroundings through a new lens.

25. Short term courses at International Partner Universities are also something DU offers. And in case any partner university has a requirement for Recommendation Letter to apply for the course, the Office of International Relations facilitates the same.

26. Astronomy Club of Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences aims to arouse the inquisitiveness among students for the stars and the universe.

27. Did you know you can get a Diploma In Business Journalism & Corporate Communication or pursue BSc (Hons) in Instrumentation? DU offers a range of Unconventional Courses.

The dramatic societies in various colleges of DU add to the charm of being part of the varsity. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Societies

28. The dram socs (drama societies) conduct nukkad nataks and stage plays. Did you know that the dramatics society of Kirori Mal College is one of the oldest theatre groups in the country with illustrious alumni including actors Amitabh Bachchan and Satish Kaushik.

29. Dance societies are the ones that thrive the most. Be it Western, Indian Classical or choreography societies; they all provide a great opportunity for those interested. It requires rigorous rounds of auditions and hours of practice. But in the end, it’s all worth it!

The fashion societies of DU are best known for being the portal to the world of glamour. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

30. The fashion socs are not just glamorous but also innovative. Their work not only presents its own creation but is also mostly accompanied by a theme that will leave you with something deeper to think about. The fashion societies of Hansraj College and Kamla Nehru College are some of the famous ones.

31. Creative Writing Society: Be it in English or Hindi, a creative writing society is a crucial part of many DU colleges. Regular meetings are held and budding writers are encouraged to showcase their prowess. Gargi College’s Quilluminati, Ramjas College’s Wordcraft and KNC’s Expressions are some of the well-known societies.

32. Music societies need no explanation. Dhwani of LSR, Musoc of KMC and Miranda House’s Orpheus are the ones that lead in this category.

33. Women’s Development Cells (WDCs) across colleges organise debates, discussions and seminars related to gender studies and discrimination. Did you know that Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) got its WDC as early as 1985?

34. The debating societies or deb socs are one of the oldest societies in most DU colleges. Hansraj College has the most reputed debating society in the university.

35. Eco clubs work on taking social responsibility to take care of the environment. From arranging clean-up drives to hosting lectures on how to make sustainable choices, they do it all! The eco clubs of Gargi College, Acharya Narayan Dev College and Lady Irwin College are well known for their work in creating awareness for our environment.

36. Five girls from Lady Shri Ram College for Women started Campus Care for Animal Welfare (CCAW). The student-run group aims at getting stray dogs in and around the college vaccinated, neutered, and adopted.

Photography societies offer amazing opportunity to participate and showcase talent in various competitions. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

37. The Photography Societies are quite a rage with the rise in powerful mobile cameras and digital cameras. Some of these organise photo walks, workshops, competitions and annual events. Keep a lookout for Clicks of Delhi College Of Arts & Commerce, Vivre of Hindu College, and Iris of Gargi College.

From Tom Uncle’s Maggi to Kake Di Hatti, students have plenty of places to hang out and eat around college campuses. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Hangout zones

38. Tom Uncle’s Maggi in North Campus is the go-to place for bites in between classes. Functional since 1978, the menu here has over 20 varieties of noodles!

39. Sudama tea stall: Another iconic place of North Campus, it has a never-ending rush of chai lovers. Don’t forget to try the famous kulhad wali chai here.

40. Chache Di Hatti in Kamla Nagar is well known for its famous chhole bhature. The joint serves two types of chhole bhature — aloo wale chhole bhature and saade wala chhole bhature.

41. Hudson Lane is where you will find the campus crowd chilling after college hours, as it hosts an array of restaurants and cafes.

42. The Northern Ridge (Kamla Nehru Ridge) is a haven for Nature lovers. But that’s not all. It hosts several interesting historical places tucked away, including Chauburja Mosque, the remains of the Qudsia Bagh and Pir Ghaib.

43. For lovers of spicy food, Kake Di Hatti in Patel Chest is the place to be.

If you’re a South Campus student, you would know there’s no way one would give a pass to chilling at the Satya Niketan market. (Photo: S Burmaula/HT)

44. Satya Niketan is the Hudson Lane of South Campus. From chai ki tapri to fancy food joints, Satya Niketan has them all.

45. PG Anna is a South Indian cafe near Gwyer Hall in North Campus, which is best known for its biryani nights on Thursdays.

46. Laphing Wala at Bungalow Road, Kamla Nagar offers Laphing, which is a Tibetan street food. It has now become an integral part of campus life. The spicier, the better!

47. Majnu ka Tila or MKT is only a rickshaw ride away from North Campus. It’s here that students satiate their cravings of Tibetan food and affordable fashion accessories, too!

Campus pets

48. Sunshine, Oreo and Hazel (among many others), are some of the stars that frequent the classrooms and grounds of Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

49. Indraprastha College for Women has three dogs living on the college premises namely Chameli, Sheru and Cheetah.

50. Flash is Hansraj College’s campus dog who has his very own Instagram page!

There’s more!

51. College rivalry is a part and parcel of DU and the most talked about being Hindu vs St Stephen’s. However, other colleges, too, have friendly competitions, like Motilal Nehru vs Ram Lal Anand and Miranda vs Lady Shri Ram College For Women.

No college life is complete without food, and hence college canteens are the lifeline of students. (Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT)

52.Canteen is where students spend more time than in their classes. And each college canteen in DU has one or the other popular dish. At Hansraj College you can try the combo of chocolate frappe and grilled sandwich, and Hindu College canteen offers mouth-watering rajma chawal and dosa. Similarly, Ramjas College canteen serves one of the best egg fried rice and french fries with mint chutney.

53. Hostel life in DU differs from college to college. But no matter where, fun and life-long memories are guaranteed.

54. Every college has a place for the love birds. Hansraj and Deshbandhu College have their Lover’s Point, Sri Venkateswara College has Romeo Lane, and so on.

55. Model United Nations is a mock representation of the United Nations and has become an integral part of every college’s ECA calendar, drawing excellent debaters on various issues concerning the world.

56. There’s no dearth of talent in DU! From raps about OBE exams to how offline campus mein pawri hori hay, new rap stars from campus have added swag to student life.

57. Banta walas at every corner are hit among youngsters. Try the lemony drink that comes with chunks of ice with a twist of masala to cool down in this summer heat!

58. E-bike rides are the new rage in both South and North Campuses. You will find students commuting to classes on e-bikes and even spending their leisure time.

59. DU lingo is something that catches you even if you didn’t mean to. Good old Kamla Nagar becomes K-Nags, being drunk means bhand, Majnu ka Tila becomes MKT, and the list goes on.

60. From text books to politics, you can talk to the professors about everything under the sun.

Actor Kangna Ranaut shot for Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) at Hansraj College, North Campus on December 16, 2014. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

61. The university conducts both on-campus and off-campus placements and various reputed companies come to hire candidates every year.

62. Actors from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, politicians such as Subramanian Swamy and Shashi Tharoor, and many others form the long list of famous personalities who graduated from DU.

63. PG hunting becomes a student’s speciality by the time s/he graduates. From bargaining on the rent to mid-night escapes, living in PG turns out to be a wholesome experience.

64. Helping hands from various State student unions/groups will be your saving grace if you are new to the city.

65. Freshers both official and unofficial are something the first-year students look out for.

67. The campus exposes one to the various cultures across India.

Did you know that the badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hansraj College?

68. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters (D Lit) degree by DU in 2006. He graduated from Kirori Mal College (KMC) in 1962 with a BSc General degree.

69. After-college parties is something that many look forward to after a day-long of attending classes. With friends living nearby the university, finding a place to party is usually never a problem.

70. DU celebrates May 1 as its Foundation Day every year. Ever since 1922, a flag hoisting ceremony is conducted in this regard.

71. The University organises Annual Flower Show at North Campus, to promote compassion towards Nature.

72. No one cares what you wear. You will find the most fashionably dressed to the ones in pyjama and chappal under one roof.

73. Lush green gardens in every college are where students love to spend their free time, especially in the winter months when they can soak up the sun.

74. If you are someone who loves to participate in events and organise them, then you know how after parties look like.

75. Celebrating all the festivals with friends becomes the norm once you become part of DU.

76. As weird as it may sound, there is a small rocky hill naturally existing in the Motilal Nehru College campus and is a popular spot among the students, who head there to chill with friends.

77. Noted professors in every field are a common thing if you are studying at DU. Many students opt for courses depending on who the professors are.

78. Farewell parties are fun-filled moments ending with tears at the realisation that your time in DU is over and create memories of the place and friends, which stay dear for the rest of the life.

79. Boosting one’s friend circle is something many do when they enter DU. Students befriend individuals across cultures, gender and beliefs, creating a little society among their friend’s circle.

80. Xerox kiye huye notes are so common across the colleges of DU. Partly why you end up at Patel Chest every other day!

81. In North Campus, you can take Rikshaw rides to hop from one college to another.

82. Affordable fee structure is another alluring factor in DU.

83. North-South Campus rivalry and competition: No two students studying in the two campuses can stay away from comparing the two.

84. DU offers some of the finest facilities for girls’ colleges: From Miranda House to Lady Shri Ram College, and Gargi College to Lady Irwin College, the campuses and even hostels are worth the time spent.

85. The Confession pages of DU are known to everyone. Can’t find someone to share your secrets? Go online and pour your heart out.

86. Rehearsal time for every society is filled with fun, laughter and a little bit of competition.

87. The Wall of Democracy symbolises the story of dissent, vibrant protests and politics at DU.

A graffiti on the wall of Institute of Home Economics. It’s an incredibly diverse and varied artistic movement that one gets to grow in while on DU campus. (Photo: Prabhas Roy/HT)

88. Graffiti has become a crucial part of DU. Big or small, it’s being used to send across various social messages.

89. DU being an open campus offers a rather unique experience.

90. Open Days make prospective students familiar with the admission process during which DU officials answer several questions posed by the applicants.

91. Public activities and lectures are student-centric events delivering both popular and specialised talks within and outside the university to motivate young minds.

92. DU colleges often make appearances in movies. From Rockstar which was shot at Hindu College to Special 26 that transformed the famed Heritage Hall of Miranda House as CBI Headquarters, you are sure to see your college on the screen in some shot!

93. The university initiates, executes, coordinates, supervises and control the Physical Education and Sports activities and other such programmes to promote general and specific interest in sports awareness. Various sports facilities are available in Delhi University Sports Council (DUSC).

94. Having international students in your class is a two-way process to amalgamate wonderful experiences of different cultures and new perspectives.

95. DU also offers courses under Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA) and Sports Category.

96. College campus is the best place to make Instagram reels and get popular content for social media.

Diwali Mela at various colleges in DU offers a combination of fun, food, ambience, dance stage, pictures, games, and what not! (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

97. Diwali Mela showcases everything one expects from the DU — fun, food, dance, games and what not. And almost every other college organises Diwali Mela for its students.

98. DUCR - Delhi University Community Radio: Established in 2007, it’s a Community Radio Station situated inside the university stadium. Do you know that they provide internship to students?

99. Long metro rides are additional fun that comes along while studying at DU. With so many colleges under its wing, one is sure to take the metro to visit a friend or two in other colleges.

100. We know that all colleges of DU have a placement cell but were you aware that there is also a central placement cell? And it is open for SOL and all DU colleges!

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

