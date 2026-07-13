DU admissions 2026-27: B.Com (Hons) emerges as top choice, over 200K apply for UG

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) (Hons.), B.Com (Pass) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Hons.) English emerged as the top three preferred undergraduate programmes at Delhi University, the institution said on Sunday, a day before the end of the second phase of the 2026–27 academic session.

The second phase of the admission process concludes on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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The other top courses chosen by the students include BA (Hons.). Political Science; BA programme; BA (Hons.) History; Bachelor of Science (BSc) (Hons.) Zoology; (BSc) (Hons.) Mathematics; (BSc) (Hons.) Life Sciences and BA (Hons.) Economics, the university said in a release.

It recorded around 270,000 applicants have signed up to its website , with nearly 218,000 candidates completing the registration process as of Sunday. This comprised 120,509 female and 97,775 male candidates, said the official statement.

Applicants can revise their preferences until 4:59pm on Monday based on the simulated ranks, which was released by the university on Sunday.

A simulated rank is an indicative rank issued by the university based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and preferences submitted by the applicant. It helps estimate admission chances and reorder college and course preferences before the final seat allocation.

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{{^usCountry}} “A simulated rank, based on the data of candidates registered until 5pm on July 12, has been released, allowing students to view their tentative rank based on their marks and the number of applicants for respective courses. The preference change window will remain open till 4:59pm Monday,” said dean of admissions Haneet Gandhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A simulated rank, based on the data of candidates registered until 5pm on July 12, has been released, allowing students to view their tentative rank based on their marks and the number of applicants for respective courses. The preference change window will remain open till 4:59pm Monday,” said dean of admissions Haneet Gandhi. {{/usCountry}}

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The second phase of the admission process will conclude on Monday, following which the third phase — the allocation-cum-admission process — will begin with the declaration of the first list under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on July 16, and the last date to deposit the fee will be July 21.

A total of 71,600 undergraduate seats are available across 73 UG programmes and more than 150 BA programme combinations offered by 67 colleges affiliated with the university.

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Applicants allotted seats in the first list can either accept the offered seat and proceed with document verification and online fee payment, or opt for an upgrade to be considered for a higher-preference programme or college in subsequent rounds.

“Once the candidates submit their programme fees within a stipulated round, they will get an opportunity to choose the ‘upgrade/freeze’ option. Candidates who choose ‘upgrade’ will be able to reorder their higher preferences within the duration of the round in which the admission was sought,” DU had said.

Candidates who do not receive a seat in the first round will automatically be considered in the subsequent allocation rounds, subject to seat availability.

The second list will be declared on July 25, and the payment window will close on July 28.

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The university has advised applicants to regularly visit the official admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) for updates, schedules and announcements.

For admission under the sports supernumerary quota, candidates may apply for up to three sports or games and upload up to three merit or participation certificates issued between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2026.

Last year, DU also held an additional mop-up admission round in physical mode to fill vacant UG seats after the admission process concluded.