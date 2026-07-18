The University of Delhi on Friday constituted a high-level committee to examine requests from various departments seeking an increase in the number of seats in one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

DU forms panel over increasing seats for one-year PG courses

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In an official notification issued by the registrar’s office, the university said it has received requests from different departments for enhancing the intake in one-year postgraduate courses. The varsity said it has now formed a committee to consider these requests and recommend measures for implementing any proposed increase.

The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within 10 days, indicating that the university intends to take an early decision before the admission process progresses further.

According to the notification, the committee will be chaired by dean (academic affairs) professor K Ratnabali. Other members include the dean (admissions), dean (social work), head of the department of chemistry, joint registrar (Legal), and the deputy registrar (recruitment & promotion), who will serve as the member secretary.

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{{^usCountry}} The panel has been tasked with examining the feasibility of increasing seats across one-year postgraduate programmes and suggesting the modalities for implementation, taking into account the academic and administrative requirements, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel has been tasked with examining the feasibility of increasing seats across one-year postgraduate programmes and suggesting the modalities for implementation, taking into account the academic and administrative requirements, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ratnabali told HT that the committee would meet soon, given the urgency of the matter, and submit its recommendations.

The university began the admission process for the first batch of its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes earlier this month, with the first phase of registrations opening on July 4. Students who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 at the university are eligible to apply through a dedicated admission portal for the one-year PG courses.

Until the 2025-26 academic session, the university offered only two-year postgraduate programmes. The one-year PG programme will be introduced from the 2026-27 academic session.